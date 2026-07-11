College Student Frustrated by Construction Noise Considers Calling Police Non-Emergency Line

I’m lucky that I don’t get headaches very often, but if you happen to have a headache, loud noise makes it so much worse!

What would you do if you had a headache, but construction workers working nearby were blasting music so loudly that you could hear it in your bedroom? Would you get some earplugs, ask them to turn it down, or find someone else to ask them to turn the music down?

In this story, one college student is in this situation, and he doesn’t feel comfortable asking the construction crew to turn down the music; however, he really wants them to turn down the music.

Keep reading to see what he’s considering doing.

AITA For wanting to put in a noise complaint about the construction workers outside for playing music too loud? To preface, I live in an apartment complex near my college that has some construction happening right next to my apartment. The workers have been playing the radio for the past hour extremely loudly, to the point where I can very much hear it in my bedroom and especially my living room. Additionally, I was hanging with some friends last night and ended up passing out and hitting my head pretty hard on a garage floor and am just trying to rest up from that today. That being said, I’m a little more cranky than usual and would just like to sleep but cannot due to the noise.

OP has tried a couple ways to solve the noise problem.

I’ve tried wearing headphones or listening to something else but it really just worsens my headache. I called my apartment complex and asked if there was anything they could do about it, and they simply told me “Well it’s a third party so deal with it on your own.” (Which admittedly makes me more annoyed.) I called once more and they told me to call the police on the non-emergency line and put in a noise complaint. It was about 1:20 pm when i decided that if they didn’t stop within the hour, I would call the non-emergency line. I know I could ask them myself, but I really am just not confident enough to speak up in these kinds of situations.

He’s not sure what to do.

So, on one hand, it’s Texas and it is hot as hell and no one likes to be working on a Saturday so I would hate to make their job harder. On the other hand, I would love to get some rest. Am I a jerk for considering calling the non emergency line to put in a noise complaint about these construction workers and their music?

I had to reread this to see if it was during the day or at night. Since it sounds like it’s during the day, they may not be doing anything wrong. It depends how loud the music really is. It couldn’t hurt to call the non-emergency line though.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks OP should just talk to the construction workers.

Another person thinks it’s ridiculous to ask them to turn their music down.

Here’s another vote for talking to the construction crew.

But this person votes for calling the non-emergency line.

The comments were certainly split. It’s clearly not unanimous whether or not it would be a bad idea to call the non-emergency line.

Personally, I’d call the non-emergency line if the music was so loud I could hear it in my bedroom and if I was unable to drown it out with earplugs or noise-canceling headphones.

If he’s bothered by the music, a lot of his neighbors probably are too.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →