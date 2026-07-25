Constant Shouting and Escalating Fights Next Door Left One Couple Fearing for Their Safety at Home

Living near people who truly make you feel like you’re in danger is a terrifying existence.

Simply stepping outside your house can induce anxiety and panic.

A woman wrote the story below and opened up about how her family’s move back to an apartment complex they used to adore has gone totally off the rails because of crazy neighbors.

Take a look at see what you think about what they’re dealing with.

We moved back into an apartment complex we loved, and now our neighbors are making us feel unsafe in our own home. “My husband and I recently moved back into an apartment complex where we had previously lived for about three years. We have always loved it here. The property is beautiful, our landlord is exceptionally good, and before now, we had never had any major problems.

Oh, no!

This time, though, we moved into an apartment that shares a wall with a young couple and their baby, and it has been a nightmare. They fight constantly. There is screaming, door slamming, banging on walls, and the husband regularly stands outside yelling. Their personal drama is basically public knowledge throughout the complex because so much of it happens loudly and outside. We initially tried to be friendly with them and gave them a lot of grace because we understand that different families live differently, but it has gotten completely out of hand. A couple of nights ago, everything came to a head.

This is ugly…

The husband came home extremely intoxicated, and we could hear screaming, fighting, and doors slamming next door. Because they have a baby in the apartment, we were already concerned. My husband also has a history involving abuse, and the level of screaming and aggression happening next door triggered a severe panic attack for him. We eventually stepped outside and saw their door fly open. The husband was physically struggling with another woman from the complex who had apparently gone inside to help. His wife was screaming at him to leave, but he refused and kept trying to get back upstairs. My husband finally stepped in and told him that he needed to leave and that the situation had gone too far. The police were called. By the time everything was unfolding outside, this man was rolling around in the grass wearing nothing but his boxers, arguing with officers and attempting to walk away from them. He was ultimately arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Of course…

Apparently, though, they believe everyone else is the problem. Our landlord has since spoken to them and issued them a noise warning. Today, I overheard them outside telling other neighbors that if they see us in public, they should not talk to us because we supposedly crossed a line by getting involved. At this point, I am incredibly anxious and exhausted by the whole situation. We did not move here looking for drama. We tried to be friendly. We tried to ignore the noise and fighting for as long as we reasonably could. But once there was an intoxicated, aggressive person refusing to leave a home where a woman and baby were present, it no longer felt like something we could simply pretend wasn’t happening.

Is this too much to ask for…?

We have now contacted our landlord and asked whether we can move to another apartment elsewhere in the complex, as far away from these neighbors as possible. We genuinely do not want revenge or more confrontation. We just want to live quietly without constantly wondering when the next screaming match, wasted incident, or confrontation is going to happen. It is incredibly frustrating because we love this apartment complex and have years of good memories here. We have never experienced anything like this before, and now our home feels tense all the time because of one household. I am NOT sorry for calling the police and taking proper action for a person who is so intoxicated that physical scuffles break out- especially when it happens with a woman, and an infant is asleep upstairs! If he wasn’t in the wrong, he wouldn’t have been charged. They can pin whatever blame they want on us, but at the end of the day, we’re being tortured by them anyway so whats done is done. Argh!”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This is pretty frightening!

We wish them luck…

But it sounds like they need to get away from this place.

These neighbors are really the worst of the worst!