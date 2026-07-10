Couple Calls Police After Neighbor Disrupts Their Christmas Celebration With Their Young Child

For many folk, the holidays are special and exiting for one key reason: seeing friends, family, and loved ones that you might not get chance to spend much time with throughout the year. During the holidays, whichever ones you might celebrate, it’s common for regular day to day life to come to a halt as folk meet up and enjoy food with the people who matter most to them – and for the couple in this story, this one Christmas was no exception.

However, their Christmas did not go to plan. Rather than sleeping soundly and waiting for Santa Claus to arrive, they were tossing and turning while music pumped out of the neighbour’s home through the night. And rather than feeling safe and happy as they celebrated through Christmas Day, they were having to deal with the cops, as their neighbour’s threats reached new heights.

Read on to find out what happened.

Point of no return: I called the police on my neighbour on Christmas Day A new neighbour moved in next door a few months ago, and her family gatherings often involve loud music and alcohol. The bass vibrates through our shared wall, keeping us awake late at night, sometimes until 2-3 am. Just before Thanksgiving, I politely texted her asking to turn it down. She responded with harassment, threats, and repeated phone calls, even demanding I come outside to fight her. I blocked her number to stop the behavior. We didn’t call the police then because we didn’t want to disturb or scare our young son, who was asleep. We hoped it was a one-time incident.

Yikes! Of course, this situation hasn’t got better.

Unfortunately, the loud music has continued, especially on weekends. On Christmas Eve, it kept us up until 3am again. When my husband texted her, she apologized the next day but offered excuses and broke our agreement to lower the volume by 11pm. That night, she sent erratic and threatening texts, demanded we “work with her,” and escalated when we insisted on keeping the agreed-upon time. She and her adult children even came to our door, banging and demanding we come outside.

So they did the sensible thing, and refused.

At that point, we felt unsafe and called the police. Officers arrived, reviewed her threatening texts, and warned her to stop the harassment, turn down the music, and leave us alone. They confirmed she was intoxicated. Minutes after they left, she sent more threatening texts, telling us to “watch out.” We called the police again, who returned and spoke with her. They advised us to block her number and continue reporting incidents. This has left us shaken, especially since we have a young child. While we’ve installed security cameras and plan to file HOA complaints, we’re deeply concerned about retaliation and escalating behaviour.

It’s no wonder they’re scared – this woman has been threatening to them on multiple occasions.

And the trouble is, when someone is this unhinged, you don’t know if they’re all talk or if they might actually cause you harm.

Something needs to be done about this awful woman.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person whose family’s constant requests for money are putting a strain on his education plans for the future.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person encouraged them to disregard the advice to block the woman’s number.

And others told them to report everything to the HOA.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged them to continue to stand up for what is right.

The noise complaints would be one solid reason to call the cops and escalate the matter to the HOA – because it’s completely reasonable to want your neighbours to not blast music until the early hours. Especially when you have a child. Especially on Christmas. But this is about so much more than that – and the fact that this woman and her adult children are threatening them, banging on their door at night, and making them feel unsafe in their own home is absolutely diabolical.

It’s also a real shame that the police seem to be unable or unwilling to do much about the issue – and the fact that they’ve told them to block the woman’s number means that while, yes, they won’t receive her threatening messages, they also won’t be able to compile a record of the threats she sends. In the end, they shouldn’t be having to deal with this situation, it’s really unfair.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a trespassing neighbor who takes things one step too far by stealing boulders by night. Read The Drama →