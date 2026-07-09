The Expiration Date Standoff: Why an Angry Shopper Staged a Dramatic Walkout After a Store Refused to Honor an Old Price Tag

If there’s ever been a time in your life when you worked a job that required you to interact with customers, you know that you’re going to occasionally run into people who seem to thrive on making the lives of other people miserable.

Aren’t they completely charming?!?!

No, actually they’re spawns of the devil who have to try to make everyone as unhappy as they are.

Okay, that might’ve been a bit harsh, but you get the point…

In today’s story, a retail worker talked about a customer who insisted they were right…but they couldn’t have been more wrong.

Let’s take a look!

Customer insisted the price was wrong because of an old photo on their phone. “I used to work in a small retail store, and most days were pretty normal, nothing too crazy. But this one interaction has stuck with me. A customer came in looking for an item and everything was fine at first. They picked it up, went to checkout, standard stuff.

Why do some people have to behave this way…?

Then at the register, they suddenly pulled out their phone and showed me a screenshot of what looked like an old promo price. They insisted that is what it should cost because this is what it says here. The issue was, the screenshot clearly was not current, different layout, different pricing, and it didn’t match anything we had running at the time.

Good lord, give it a rest!

I explained that prices update and we can only go by what’s in the system. But they kept pushing that the screenshot was proof and we should honor it. After a bit of back and forth, they ended up just leaving without buying it. Still one of those moments where I wasn’t sure if I should be confused or impressed at how confident they were about it.”

Check out how readers on Reddit reacted to this story.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared a story.

This individual had a lot to say.

And this reader spoke up.

It’s pretty amazing that people still think they can get away with stuff like this.

Actually, I’m sure some of them do from time to time, so they keep trying…

No matter how much it irritates workers…

Jeez, talk about an annoying customer…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.