Customer Demands a Free Cookie Because He Has Diabetes, but Employee Refuses

It can be quite eye-opening to work at a job where you have to interact with the general public.

And I don’t mean that in a good way!

Sure, there are plenty of wonderful people you meet, but the customers that tend to stick out are the ones who go out of their way to annoy everyone they come in contact with.

In today’s story, a worker at a cookie store talked about some customers they dealt with who were…interesting.

Read on and see what you think!

A very specific diabetic emergency. “I work at a cookie store inside the mall. No seating or anything. Yesterday, a man came up to the counter and told me that he had no money, but that he was diabetic, his blood sugar was dangerously low, and he needed a free cookie ASAP.

This sounds a bit fishy, don’t you think?

I said, “I’m sorry, sir, but I can’t give out free cookies. However, we do have some sugar packets, and I can give you as many of those as you need.” The man responded, “No, it has to be a cookie!” and stormed off. Just a few minutes later, a woman came along and asked for a bag of cookies and a cup of icing. I couldn’t find a cup of icing in the register, so I asked the woman if she minded waiting while I phoned the owner.

And this just sounds weird!

The woman insisted that she bought a cup of icing all the time and said, “go ahead and call, but I can’t wait all day.” So I called the owner who was like, “oh no, that’s not even in the register. You can’t sell her that.” Boy did that lady not like that news. She said that this was the stupidest thing she’d ever experienced. And asked if I was really willing to lose a sale over a cup of icing. I was like, “sorry ma’am, it’s not up to me.” And she stormed off in a huff. Does she think I make commissions or something?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person had a story to tell.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

It’s amazing what people think they can get away with!

That’s why, if you do work in a customer service job, you have to be firm and not take any nonsense from anyone!

Because if you do, it’s gonna make your life miserable.

Some customers just can’t be pleased, no matter what…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.