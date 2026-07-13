July 13, 2026 at 7:55 pm

How a Manager’s Shocking Excuse for Taking $1,500 Backfired Into a Total Corporate War

by Heather Hall

Man on the phone reporting his manager for stealing money

Pexels

Loyalty gets complicated when a boss crosses a line that could cost everyone else.

So, what would you do if your manager used company money for personal reasons, then left you dealing with the risk and responsibility? Would you stay quiet and trust they’ll fix it? Or would you report it just to be sure?

In the following story, one worker finds himself in this predicament and decides to report it. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA For going above my boss and talking to my regional manager?

I have worked with my current boss for about 6 months now.

We have hung out a few times outside of work, but nothing in the last 3 months. We got along well, but he (my boss) is very controlling.

I have to be near my phone 24/7 because if I don’t answer his calls, I will be written up. I have to do all the paperwork, customer service, and ordering supplies. My boss is just there for his check while sitting in the office.

I have never complained about all the extra work, phone calls, or even mandatory unpaid overtime.

His district manager didn’t care.

Two weeks ago, my boss decided to buy a new car. He needed 8,000 dollars to buy said vehicle.

The problem is that my boss and his partner can only withdraw so much money at a time from their bank.

My boss then had the great idea to just take the money from the safe at work. My boss took $ 1,500 from the safe and said he would put it back the next day.

The next day came and went, and then the next. After two days, I requested to speak to my district manager. My district manager brushed me off without even hearing what I needed to say.

After a week, he went higher.

So I went to my regional manager. By the time I contacted my regional manager, a week had already passed by, and the money was never replaced.

The same day I called the regional, he put the money back later that day, closer to closing time, after I went home.

When speaking with my regional manager, I told him he put the money back the day before, but I still want them to check in occasionally to make sure our deposits match what we have in the safe.

Now my boss is claiming I am a jerk and could have gotten him fired. AITA?

Yikes! That’s a bad habit to get started.

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Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say.

This reader thinks the boss was wrong for that.

Stealing Money 3 How a Manager’s Shocking Excuse for Taking $1,500 Backfired Into a Total Corporate War

According to this comment, he should be fired.

Stealing Money 2 How a Manager’s Shocking Excuse for Taking $1,500 Backfired Into a Total Corporate War

Here’s someone who puts a label on the crime.

Stealing Money 1 How a Manager’s Shocking Excuse for Taking $1,500 Backfired Into a Total Corporate War

Yet another person who explains the legalities of what he did.

Stealing Money How a Manager’s Shocking Excuse for Taking $1,500 Backfired Into a Total Corporate War

It’s always best to speak up because what his boss did was illegal.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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