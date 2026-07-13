How a Manager’s Shocking Excuse for Taking $1,500 Backfired Into a Total Corporate War

Loyalty gets complicated when a boss crosses a line that could cost everyone else.

So, what would you do if your manager used company money for personal reasons, then left you dealing with the risk and responsibility? Would you stay quiet and trust they’ll fix it? Or would you report it just to be sure?

In the following story, one worker finds himself in this predicament and decides to report it. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA For going above my boss and talking to my regional manager? I have worked with my current boss for about 6 months now. We have hung out a few times outside of work, but nothing in the last 3 months. We got along well, but he (my boss) is very controlling. I have to be near my phone 24/7 because if I don’t answer his calls, I will be written up. I have to do all the paperwork, customer service, and ordering supplies. My boss is just there for his check while sitting in the office. I have never complained about all the extra work, phone calls, or even mandatory unpaid overtime.

His district manager didn’t care.

Two weeks ago, my boss decided to buy a new car. He needed 8,000 dollars to buy said vehicle. The problem is that my boss and his partner can only withdraw so much money at a time from their bank. My boss then had the great idea to just take the money from the safe at work. My boss took $ 1,500 from the safe and said he would put it back the next day. The next day came and went, and then the next. After two days, I requested to speak to my district manager. My district manager brushed me off without even hearing what I needed to say.

After a week, he went higher.

So I went to my regional manager. By the time I contacted my regional manager, a week had already passed by, and the money was never replaced. The same day I called the regional, he put the money back later that day, closer to closing time, after I went home. When speaking with my regional manager, I told him he put the money back the day before, but I still want them to check in occasionally to make sure our deposits match what we have in the safe. Now my boss is claiming I am a jerk and could have gotten him fired. AITA?

Yikes! That’s a bad habit to get started.

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Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say.

This reader thinks the boss was wrong for that.

According to this comment, he should be fired.

Here’s someone who puts a label on the crime.

Yet another person who explains the legalities of what he did.

It’s always best to speak up because what his boss did was illegal.

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