“I Outperform Everyone”: Top Billing Specialist Driven to Edge by Boss Who Treats Her Like an Amateur

Imagine being told that you’re one of the top producers in your department at work. You’d think that would mean management knows you’re a great employee, right? So would it surprise you if your supervisor started treating you as if you don’t know what you’re doing?

In this story, one medical billing employee is in this situation. Her supervisor has started micromanaging her and making unreasonable requests. She also talks to her like it’s her first day on the job.

She’s pretty frustrated by it and wants to know why her supervisor is treating her this way.

Keep reading for all the drama.

WIBTA for speaking to my supervisor about how she’s speaking with me? I’ve been at my medical billing company for 3.5 years now. I love the company, as well as its benefits. About two years ago, I was granted a transfer to my current department by process of application & interview. I like my coworkers & the management. However, in the last month I’ve noticed that my supervisor has been acting weird towards me, immediately following her telling me I am one of her top two producers in the department.

This sounds annoying.

The micromanagement has increased greatly. Constantly asking what I’m working on. If she sends out an email, say for a dept meeting, she immediately gets up to see if we’re leaving, 10 mins before the meeting. We must have a pen and paper for notes. On several occasions within the last month, she snarkily asks me “did I not see the email about the meeting” just after it’s sent, while I’m grabbing my pen & paper.

What is her deal?

Another example: we’d just received an email about unidentified cases from a coworker, and that when we post unidentified payments, the coworker needs the slips when we post them. The supervisor comes over to my desk to ask why I hadn’t done this. I explained I was not aware of this new rule. “Well, didn’t you get the email that [coworker] sent?” (I LITERALLY had just received & read the email.)

How annoying!

I told her I would walk the slips to the coworker. And she tells me I’m too late for that, then says she would do it with frustration. I was so humiliated & angry that I excused myself to slip away to the restroom & cried.

Here are more examples.

The following week, I went to ask a question about a difficult case on our worklist (to which I have full access). She questions me as to why I’d even work the case…even though we’re encouraged to ask questions and work the list. Today, I was asking about an email I’d received when I was out, a question that would take a minute at most to answer. She answered it, but not without finishing with “but that’s not important though. It’s month end, and posting should be priority,” as if it was my first day. Later in the day, I had to use the restroom & I was gone maybe 5 mins. When I returned, she advised me that she gave half of my work to another coworker as it’s month end & it “HAS TO GET DONE”. Again, I have never had issues with completing work accurately & quickly when received.

She’s pretty stressed out.

As a sufferer of anxiety, work & perfection are a huge deal to me. I’m back to a point where I dread work & bring stress home. I feel very disrespected & frustrated by my supervisor’s behavior. She’s usually kind and easygoing. Not sure if it’s holidays and/or personal stuff that are being a bother.

She’s not sure what to do.

However, I feel that her snarky remarks and micromanaging me is conflicting what she previously stated about me being one of her top producers. I really don’t want to have to transfer again or leave the company. Would I be a jerk for asking to talk to her privately about how this is making me feel, or asking what the problem is in a calm setting?

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask to talk to the supervisor about this and tell her how the comments make her feel.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks she should go for it.

Here’s some advice on what to do if the meeting doesn’t go well.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

Another person offers advice on how to approach the meeting.

It’s so weird that her supervisor is being hard on her after praising her work. It’s mind-boggling, actually.

Does her supervisor feel threatened by her? Maybe she’s worried she’s too good at her job and will try to take her job as supervisor? Or, maybe OP’s performance has changed in a way she’s not aware of. I doubt it, though.

It sounds like her supervisor is crazy, especially criticizing her about an email she literally just got and read.

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