Office Drama: Woman Risks Her Job After Boss Refuses To Address Harassment

Most people can handle a little friction at work. A passive-aggressive email here, a snarky comment in a meeting there. You roll your eyes, vent to a friend, and move on.

But there’s a line between normal workplace annoyance and being straight up disrespected to your face while your boss watches and does basically nothing.

In the following story, a woman asked a simple question submitting a report, and her colleague called her an idiot right in front of their manager.

So when the boss made it clear he wasn’t going to draw a hard line, she learned the hard way that she was totally on her own in this toxic, male-dominated workplace.

Keep reading for the full story.

Coworker insulting me which was totally uncalled for I can’t say I have the best colleagues. There have been a few disrespects here and there and I try to avoid drama and bad treatment as much as possible. But today even such a casual conversation led to a stressful scenario.

Everything came to a head over a seemingly mundane task.

I was on the meeting desk with a colleague and the manager. We send monthly PDF files and the manager said my PDF had a higher size than all PDFs combined and asked me to compress. Then I asked where they convert to PDF and he said the website he used. I said, “Ohh okay, it makes sense. I just use Word, maybe that’s why.”

But that’s when one of her coworkers was openly hostile toward her.

Then a colleague queued in and said, “You’re idiot, that’s why,” and laughed. Like, this is so uncalled for?

The boss didn’t exactly come running to her defense.

The manager found it funny too but very lightly asked him to apologize. The colleague rejected. I said, “It won’t be sincere anyway,” and shrugged it off, but I stopped communicating with him completely. He asked me a few questions and I ignored him.

Then things got even more dramatic.

The business owner came and walked to the next room. He then again asked me something (that doesn’t concern me or anything that I am responsible with) and I didn’t make eye contact and said no to shrug him off. Knowing the business owner is in the next room, he VERY LOUDLY, making sure he hears it, said, “[my name], if you don’t want to work, you don’t need to be here.”

Then she started holding her ground.

I responded with, “I have a problem with being insulted in public,” though I am sure I didn’t sound as loud as him because he was so unauthentically loud that it’d sound like we’re actually in a fight. Then I minded my own business.

He said, “You’re acting like a child,” and I didn’t respond. He mumbled things like, “This is ridiculous,” etc., which I didn’t respond either. Later I said if he needs to ask me something, he should talk to the manager and he could ask me whatever the question is, and I walked out.

This type of behavior needs to be punished, not encouraged.

What did Reddit make of this dramatic situation?

This culture of disrespect seems to come all the way from the top.

This boss would never let this kind of blatant disrespect slide.

Two wrongs don’t make a right, especially when your job is on the line.

Jokes are supposed to be funny — and this definitely wasn’t.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

The coworker showed exactly who he was at every single stage of this situation.

He insulted someone publicly over nothing, refused to apologize when given the chance, and then escalated the moment he felt his ego bruised by being ignored. That’s not a person having a bad day, that’s a pattern of toxicity that needs to be addressed — but this workplace clearly didn’t have the leadership to make that happen.

Bosses may be able to get away with a lot due to their seniority, but standing idly by while their employee is being bullied and harassed is just plain inexcusable.

Maybe it’s time to escape this workplace, and this boss, for good.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free. Read Story →