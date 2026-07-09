The Reservation Trap: How a Group’s Refusal to Sit Separately Turned a High-End Dinner Into an Absolute Management Meltdown

To all the Karens of the world…

Let this story be a warning to you that the world is changing.

Let’s face it: Karens have pretty much dominated the customer service world over the past several years, and we’re constantly bombarded by stories of these difficult folks having their way with workers.

But that stops TODAY…hopefully.

A restaurant manager shared a story about how they stood up to a Karen and put her in her place…and it is glorious.

Get all the details below!

Karens are starting to realize some of the dynamic have changed. “Last week, glorious night. Party of 6 comes in headed by a Karen. Wants two 4-top high-tops pushed together. Host says can’t do it, social distancing, you’ll be too close to the other table next to you.

Here come those classic Karen words…

“Let me speak to the manager.”

She’s calm, just insistent and it’s obvious she’s played the card before. I roll up, “how can I help?” Can we push those two tables together?

Not gonna happen!

“No, can’t, social distancing and now you’re too close to the next table. You can have that table that’s for 6 in the corner, you can have that booth for 6 after we clean it, or you can have that table for 6 outside after they get up — about 10 minutes.” All the while I’m pointing to each table like I’m showing them emergency exits on an airplane. “You can’t push those tables togeth-“

Take a hint, people!

“No, we will not be moving tables. You can have……” and point out the tables again. “You know what I think?” begins turning to her friend…”You know what I think?” Both of them together “we go somewhere else?”

That sounds like a plan!

At this point I clap my hands together and say “thank you and have a great night” and immediately turn around and walk away. The best part is Karen stares at the back of my head for a solid 2 seconds before she shuffled out. I didn’t realize this until I watched the video of the exchange. Easily made #3 in my career highlight real but only one of the handful of Karen moments since we reopened.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who leaves with a long line on Thanksgiving because his boss refuses to approve overtime. Read The Drama →

Reddit users spoke up.

This person was impressed.

Another reader shared a story.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this Reddit user had a story to tell.

Was that satisfying, or what?

You better believe it was!

To all the customer service workers out there, just remember: you have the power!

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, lady!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.