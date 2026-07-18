Father Blew Through Millions Gambling, So His Son Had to Pick Up the Pieces

Some acts of revenge are loud. Others are surprisingly…airline-approved.

This woman says her fiancé spent decades trying to build a relationship with the father who largely abandoned him growing up. According to OP, his dad skipped child support, subjected him to years of verbal abuse, and later left him responsible for untangling an astonishing financial disaster involving the family business.

After his grandparents passed away, OP says her fiancé discovered his father hadn’t filed taxes for anyone in nearly a decade and had allegedly gambled away millions of dollars over the years. In an effort to save the family company, he poured in his own money and took out loans to cover debts his father had created.

So when it came time to book flights for a family vacation, OP says her fiancé made one very intentional seating decision.

Deadbeat dad gets middle seat. My fiancé grew up with barely any contact with his dad. Dad didn’t pay child support, and fiancé had to jump from home to home with his mom.. In fiancé’s 30’s he reached out to his dad, who lives across the country, trying to build a relationship. I had listen to countless phone calls of dad verbally abusing and gaslighting fiancé. Fiancé says he doesn’t want to give up relationship to dad because grandparent’s and dad’s company would be passed down to him, and he wants this legacy company.

Hmmm…

Dad’s dad passes away and dad put’s dad’s mom in nursing home. We visit fiancé grandma and find out she’s been on a liquid diet for a couple of months because dad didn’t provide her dentures.. We locate the dentures and get them to her. She passes away and fiancé gets grandparent portion of business. Fiancé gets grandparents portion of business, so again I ask why not walk away? He responds he’s already put too much into this business, he can’t walk away.

Woof…

Dad hasn’t filled taxes for 10 years for him, nor his ailing parents (fiancé’s grandparents). So before anything can be done about inheritance, fiancé must do 10 years of taxes for 3 people. At the same time he is trying to figure out why the business is failing. Turns out dad has gambling addiction. Over the course of the past 40 years, dad has gambled away countless millions. He wracked up so much debt due to gambling fiancé has to sink thousands of dollars of his own money plus take out loans in order to pay off gambling debts..

That’s not cool.

Fast forward to this weekend. Fiancé flys dad to us so we can go on vacation where dad handles the expense of the hotel. Amazing hotel, amazing trip. But fiancé chose seats for both flights. Dad had an ok aisle seat coming here. On the back home, fiancé booked a middle seat for the 5 hour flight. Dad called afterwards saying he was sat next to a 400 pound man, and couldn’t move the entire flight. Part of me feels bad for dad, but I’m happy to see my fiancé cackling.

Reddit was thoroughly entertained by the story, with many commenters calling the middle seat assignment one of the pettiest (and funniest) forms of karma they’d ever heard. Readers joked that after decades of emotional and financial damage, five hours between two strangers was hardly an unfair punishment.

That said, many also focused on the much bigger issue: OP’s fiancé’s continued relationship with his father. Commenters questioned why he continues investing time, money, and emotional energy into someone who, by OP’s account, has repeatedly manipulated, abused, and taken advantage of him. Several felt the middle seat wasn’t really revenge at all—it was a tiny moment of satisfaction in an otherwise deeply one-sided relationship.

Others encouraged OP’s fiancé to consider whether holding onto the family business is worth continuing contact with someone who has caused so much harm. While readers appreciated the humor of the airline seating arrangement, many felt the real victory would be establishing healthier boundaries moving forward.

The overall consensus? A middle seat may have made for a funny story, but it doesn’t come close to balancing the scales.

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This person is on team you haven’t solved anything.

This person says uhhh…good luck.

This person says the fiance is pretty…not smart.

After years of carrying his father’s baggage, Reddit thought making him carry the middle seat for one flight was the least of what he deserved.

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