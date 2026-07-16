Friend Asks for Gas Money for a Short Ride, but He’s Still Owed $140 From Two Months Earlier

Money and friendships can get complicated quickly.

The following story is about a man who asked a friend for a short ride, but he was asked to send gas money in return.

The situation felt unfair because the friend already owed him a significant amount and had a history of not paying back.

Now, he’s unsure if refusing to pay would make him the problem.

What do you think? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not wanting to give gas money when I’m owed money? I want to start off by saying I understand the price of gas. I will be giving $20 anyway. Here is the scenario. I have a longtime friend. I recently asked them to take me to a rental place. I needed to pick up a car for a small road trip I am doing. It is about 15 minutes from my house.

His friend still owes him $140 from 2 months ago.

This friend said they would. However, they requested that I send them gas money. I did not cause a ruckus and said okay. I felt a certain way about it. They owe me $140. They borrowed it about 2 months ago. Aside from the money they currently owe me, they have borrowed money before. They never paid it back at the designated time. They also ask for favors and help from me a lot.

So, he’s thinking about not giving them gas money.

I also know they make easily 50k more than me a year. They have really poor financial management. Am I the jerk for not wanting to give the gas money? Please be kind. I am really just trying to get perspective.

Now, that sounds a bit one-sided. I think OP has already been more than generous with them.

They shouldn’t be asking for more while owing him money. Unless they forgot about it.

Honestly, it’s hard to keep giving when the previous favor hasn’t even been returned.

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Let’s check out other people’s comments about this.

Here’s a good suggestion.

This one shares a similar thought.

Short and straightforward.

It’s honestly kind of crazy, says this user.

Finally, this is what this person would say.

Being a good friend includes paying back what you borrow.

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