“My Vacation Was Ruined”: Dog-Allergic Man Forced onto Medications After Booking Pet-Friendly Hotel

Isn’t it amazing how some people out there don’t know how to behave like adults?

You’d think that with enough life experience, people grow up a little bit…

But we see the contrary all the time!

Take this story, for example: it comes to us from a hotel worker who had to deal with a man who was…a bit of a handful.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

“I shouldn’t have to take my meds on vacation!” “If you have allergies to pets, then perform simple research and make sure you’re not booking at a pet-friendly property. It never ceases to amaze me when this issue comes up, because it’s always self-inflicted. The other day, a gentleman texted us about a neighboring room. He wailed that there was a dog incessantly barking and looped in a question about whether a dog had recently stayed in the room he was occupying. Why? “My allergies have been flaring up since I got here!” We apologized for the situation, and he was immediately offered a room move.

This was a bit strange…

He continued to complain, saying a line that I’m not even sure he understood where he was going with: “I guess the dog people must’ve lucked out before us. This is just all so very disappointing because I’ll be here a week! I have my meds, but I don’t feel like I should need to take them when I’m on vacation!” For a second time: apologies provided and room move offered. But all we were met with was silence after that.

There’s no way this guy was done complaining…

While I’m glad he dropped the issue in the moment, I have to imagine he’ll still bring it up again at check out, like so many others do. Nevertheless, I would love to know in which universe it is a reasonable expectation that the medications you clearly need to function are then deemed to be a mere inconvenience because the powers of vacation act as a shield. Fascinating.”

Let’s see how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

Who knew that it was up to hotel workers to make sure their guests brought their medications with them?

That’s a new one!

Boy, oh, boy…

This guy wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer…