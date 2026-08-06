“What Is He Hiding?”: Woman Gives Secretive Boyfriend 3-Week Ultimatum to Finally Show His Apartment

It’s hard to feel secure in a relationship when someone keeps part of their life completely hidden.

One woman feels that way after dating a man who lives only 15 minutes away.

He visits her apartment almost every day, but he refuses to let her see where he lives.

Although he blames the mess, he’s spent three months turning down every solution she offers.

Now, she’s given him three weeks to invite her over or end the relationship.

Read on to see exactly what she’s been dealing with.

AITAH For giving my BF an ultimatum for showing me his home? I’ve been dating a guy for almost 3 months now. We literally live within 15 minutes’ walking distance of each other, so we hang out almost daily. He comes over to my place to watch movies, eat dinner, and play games together. But he refuses to invite me over to his place. Every time I ask him to hang out at his place, he tells me it’s too messy and he doesn’t want me to see it. He lives in a small apartment and has loads of free time to clean. I also offered to help him clean his home several times, but he refuses. He rejected the idea of hiring a professional cleaner too.

She really wants to see the place, so she offered to even help.

I don’t want us to only hang out at my home every time, and I’ve asked him to clean his home so many times now. I even said I don’t care about it being a mess. I just want my boyfriend to invite me over. He claims he is cleaning bit by bit, but that’s what he’s been saying for 3 months now. Last week, I was fed up with it and told him I’m giving him an ultimatum of 2 weeks to show me his home or we’re done. He asked me for a month. Eventually, we settled on 3 weeks, but he said he probably won’t make it. (Keep in mind, this is a single-person apartment, so it’s really small, and he has all the time in the world.) AITA?

Yikes! It almost sounds like he has something to hide.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think is going on.

This reader thinks he’s hiding something.

This person has the same idea.

This woman went through something similar.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

Yeah, it’s not a good idea.



Three months is a long time to keep making excuses about something this simple.

At this point, there may be more going on than a messy apartment.

He could be living with family, hiding another relationship, or keeping something else from her entirely.

Either way, she shouldn’t keep investing in someone who won’t let her see such a basic part of his life.

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