He Gave 110% to Every Check-In, Only to Face Guests Who Expected Miracles for the Price of a Room

Tourism and Hospitality are industries that can certainly appear to have glamorous sides, but so few who work in that world rarely get to see them. More often than not, the reality is dealing with difficult guests on the daily.

How would you handle temperamental guests who are impossible to please? One front desk worker recently aired their grievances about their personal experience with this exact situation. Here’s what he said.

People really don’t research their trips anymore, huh?

Got a 1-star review today because the receptionist couldn’t explain in detail which bus/train the guest should take to reach a completely different place…

And because we “didn’t give enough recommendations” for their 4-day vacation.

If you’re going to book a spontaneous trip, that’s somewhat on you.

I’m sorry, when did front desk staff become unpaid personal travel planners?

We’re happy to help with directions, recommendations, maps, whatever we can.

But some people show up having done absolutely zero research and then get mad we can’t instantly build their itinerary for them.

It’s baffling.

Like… you booked the trip.

You knew where you were going.

Why are you asking me at check-in to explain the transportation system of half the region and plan your sightseeing schedule from scratch?

The wild part is they acted like this was terrible customer service instead of basic adult responsibility.

It’s pretty easy to see how this could be frustrating from both parties. Let’s see how Reddit reacted in the comments.

An alarming amount of people could relate all too well.



Others pointed out the obvious.



One person aired their personal grievances.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

Another shared their own wild story.

And someone else emphasized that they couldn’t relate at all.

You can lead tourists to the airport, but you can’t make them plan.