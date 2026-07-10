He Found Out His Manager Has Been Secretly Clocking Him Out Early — He’s Been Working Unpaid at the End of Every Shift

Things can get pretty slippery when someone else at your job is in charge of keeping your time.

I’ve been in that position before, and it was really frustrating now knowing EXACTLY how many hours I was getting paid for every week.

I had an unusual job when I was dealing with that, but this story really made me scratch my head…

The person who wrote it works in a pizza restaurant and their boss insists on clocking them in and out…and they’re not happy with the results.

Check out what they had to say about this situation.

I need advice on how to handle this. “I work in a pizza place and on Friday nights there are two managers closing. The second manager always wants to be the ‘manager in charge” so she can (1) do little to no work and (2) control how fast we get out at the end of the night. So, it’s end of the night. I and a new hire are mopping. We get almost the entire store done except the very back- we were waiting for the other closer to finish his work. Other closer finishes, clocks out and leaves. We finish about 5 or 6 minutes later and I walk into the office to find the other manager stapling paperwork and the system fully shut down. I’m a little concerned.

That’s not cool..

Saturday night I come in and check my clock out time for the night before. She clocked me and NH (a minor) out the same time she did the other closer. So, she shorted me 5 or 6 minutes. Now the week before on Saturday I asked to see my hours before she clocked me out- she didn’t do that and instead she just told me what my hours were. I let that slide.

What is this all about?

I checked last Saturday too, again, clocked out before I was finished working! I told the GM and he said he ‘would talk to her’ but I don’t think he corrected my time. I’m upset because how long has this been going on? How long has she been shorting my time clock? I’m confused on what I should do. Leave it for the GM? Contact the director of operations? I don’t want to be in this position. How would you feel? What action would you take?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user offered some advice.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

This is weird, right?

I sure think it is!

I’m pretty sure that this employee is capable of clocking in and out on their own…

This manager is up to something pretty fishy…