He Got Into a Relationship and His Friends Said He’d Changed, And He’s Not Sure They’re Entirely Wrong

Friendships can get complicated when relationships enter the picture.

In this story, a man started dating his girlfriend and immediately faced criticism from his friends.

They started complaining about how he wasn’t spending enough time with them. They also insulted and mocked his girlfriend.

Things escalated when they invited him at the last-minute for a birthday party, but he already had plans.

Check out the full details below.

AITAH for refusing to cancel plans with my girlfriend for my friend’s birthday after the way they’ve treated her? I am in a close friend group with two other guys. Recently, two of us got into relationships. The third is still single. Ever since I started dating my girlfriend, my friends have made it clear they do not like her. Their main complaint is that I do not spend enough time with them anymore.

This man was told he had changed after being in a relationship.

Before my relationship, I used to hang out with them almost daily. Now, I still see them around twice a week. Apparently, that is not enough for them. They also say I have changed. Honestly, the changes are mostly positive. I got more focused. I found a stable job and started taking my future more seriously.

He found out that one of his friends insulted his girlfriend.

One incident especially bothered me. One of these friends had surgery. My girlfriend came with me to visit him. Later, I found out he insulted her. He asked how much she earns then laughed at her answer. Meanwhile, he is unemployed and financially dependent on his parents.

She never fought back.

Despite all this, my girlfriend has never fought with them. She has not disrespected them. She simply keeps her distance now. They have also made passive-aggressive comments whenever I spend time with her. At one point, I was on a trip with them. They were taunting me. They mocked me for planning another trip with my girlfriend.

His friend invited him to a birthday party, but he already had plans with his GF.

Now, one of them has a birthday party this weekend. He invited me, the other friend, and the other friend’s girlfriend. The issue is that I already had plans booked with my girlfriend a month ago. They only invited me today. I told them I would not be able to come. I already had plans.

His friends wanted him to cancel his plans and attend the party.

Now, they expect me to cancel or move everything for the party. AITA for refusing to cancel my plans? WIBTA if I told them their behavior toward my girlfriend is a big reason I have been distancing myself?

True friends should support their friend’s personal relationships. But these ones sound exhausting.

Insulting the girlfriend was way out of line. They could have been a lot nicer and accepted her civilly.

I guess OP sticking to his plans feels fair, after all. What do you think?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

Short and simple.

Here’s some straightforward advice.

Finally, another positive remark.

If you send a last-minute invite, don’t expect first-priority treatment.