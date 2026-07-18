July 18, 2026 at 10:35 am

He Hadn’t Even Unpacked Before His New Neighbor Began Spreading Dangerous Lies to the Entire Town

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking to his neighbor

Shutterstock

A lot of us have images in our heads about how living in a small town would be idyllic.

A slow pace, friendly neighbors, none of the worries you get in a big city…

And then you hear stories like this one and you realize that there are people that totally suck everywhere.

There’s no escape!

Check out what this guy had to say about a neighbor in his new town who is making his life miserable.

Let’s take a look!

My neighbor is obsessed with us and I’m losing my patience.

“My partner and I moved a few months ago into my grandparents’ old house in a very small town where everyone knows everyone.

Most of the neighbors are great, except one.

Small towns can be full of gossipers…

This guy constantly complains about us, but never to our faces. Instead, he talks behind our backs and tries to turn the whole neighborhood against us.

He watches us from his window every single time we leave the house and criticizes everything we do. He even makes things up.

What a jerk!

Tonight we overheard him talking about us for HALF AN HOUR while we were inside. The moment I had enough and opened the shutters so he could see me? He immediately changed the subject.

Also, we always say hello when we see him. He never replies.

But then he goes around telling people we’re the rude ones, and how my grandparents (who lived here before us) were “so much nicer.”

We’ve been trying to ignore him and stay calm. My partner doesn’t conflict, and I’m trying not to give this guy any ammo, but I’m honestly at my limit.

I already argued with him once and I don’t want to make things worse.

How do you deal with someone like this without losing your mind or escalating the situation?

Anyone been through something similar?”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 5.55.51 PM He Hadnt Even Unpacked Before His New Neighbor Began Spreading Dangerous Lies to the Entire Town

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 5.56.06 PM He Hadnt Even Unpacked Before His New Neighbor Began Spreading Dangerous Lies to the Entire Town

This Reddit user weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 5.56.29 PM He Hadnt Even Unpacked Before His New Neighbor Began Spreading Dangerous Lies to the Entire Town

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 5.56.40 PM He Hadnt Even Unpacked Before His New Neighbor Began Spreading Dangerous Lies to the Entire Town

And this reader weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 5.56.51 PM He Hadnt Even Unpacked Before His New Neighbor Began Spreading Dangerous Lies to the Entire Town

What a jerk!

I guess not all small town are laid-back and welcoming, huh?

You can say that again!

This guy’s neighbor needs to get a life and leave him alone.

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , ,

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