He Finally Landed His Dream Job, but Wasn’t Prepared for the Mess He Inherited

It’s not uncommon for a place of business to be “stuck in their ways” of doing things. But when it’s your responsibility to keep things smooth-sailing? That can make for a whole other set of challenges.

What would you do if the person you inherited your job from was reaching retirement, and leaving behind a whole series of antiquated systems to work with? One guy recently aired his grievances about this on Reddit. Here’s what he said.

New data analyst job is turning into replacing a retiring finance person who holds the company together

I started a new job recently as a data analyst.

The role was pitched as dashboards, reporting, data infrastructure, process improvement, and helping modernize messy data systems.

A few weeks in, I’m realizing the real job may be something very different.

That’s a sinking feeling.

There is a long-time finance employee retiring at the end of June.

Let’s call him Richard.

Richard owns several critical reporting processes that feed company reporting.

Wow, good for Richard.

The problem is that only Richard really knows how it works.

I’ve had a few training sessions with him, and after recording/transcribing them, the runbook is already over 10 pages and still feels maybe 10% complete.

Every session reveals another hidden dependency or accounting exception.

Richard is setting him and his team up for failure.

Richard keeps calling it “straightforward,” but it is only straightforward because he has done it for years.

I am not an accountant, I am a data analyst.

I can document workflows, map data flows, build dashboards, write Python scripts, compare files, and make exception reports.

He seems more than qualified for this.

What I cannot reasonably do is become the accounting brain behind a public-company reporting process in a few weeks.

Leadership has now made the Richard handoff my top priority.

I’m also being pulled into anything that “touches data,” including SAP process changes, master data, dashboards, ERP migration prep, and reporting infrastructure.

Classic case of being overworked and underpaid.

I’m worried I’m being set up to become the scapegoat for years of undocumented institutional knowledge.

They have reviewers assigned in theory, but those reviewers don’t seem to know Richard’s process either.

I told Richard I thought it would take 3–6 months to truly take over.

That calculation seems correct.

He went quiet and basically said, “Well, that’s not happening”.

I don’t have another job lined up yet, so I can’t just quit.

My current plan is to put the risk in writing, say July needs to be a controlled transition instead of a fully independent handoff.

No amount of pre-planning is going to smooth out the bumps here.

And make clear that I can execute documented steps but not own accounting judgment, tie-outs, revenue treatment, COGS classification, journal entries, or final sign-off.

Has anyone dealt with something like this?

How do I protect myself while I keep looking for another job?

Landing a job that turns out to be a terrible fit is a nightmare scenario.

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Let’s see if the Reddit comments could provide any words of wisdom.

The Reddit community didn’t hesitate to share opinions.



And many could relate all too well.



Most encouraged the OP to just ride the situation out.



And to remain as patient as possible.



But one person issued the most important reminder of all.



All the data points to this being an exhausting situation.