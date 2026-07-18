He Moved to the Country for Peace and Quiet, But His Neighbor Transformed the View Into a Massive, Shameless Scrapyard

Some people simply have no manners…

Or class…

Or respect.

Do I need to continue?

I think you get what I’m talking about…and the guy who wrote this story knows about these types of folks first-hand because they’re his neighbors.

Take a look at what he had to say about what he’s dealing with…

It ain’t pretty!

I’m at a loss here… “I live on a lake. Public road at the top of the hill above houses allows space for boat parking, turnaround, etc. Over the years visitors have used it as such. Otherwise it’s empty gravel. Unclear if technically someone across the road further up the hill owns the land or if it’s public access. Our neighbor has a yard full of junk, and other questionable things/activities I don’t need to go into – but use your imagination.

They leave each other alone in these parts…

We’ve always kept to ourselves, as have they. Recently they bought roosters, parked an old broken down truck full of junk in front of their house on the street (with a huge pot hole opposite it – making for a fun driving experience trying to safely get by), and the real kicker and reason for my post: two trailers parked on the side of the road, opposite from their house, and not even in front of their house but in front of ours.

Wow…

One of the trailers is empty and one is FULL of trash. Asked nicely, and he refuses to move it. This is a rural area – no HOA, the County doesn’t care and won’t do anything. So, short of listing these trailers for free on Craigslist for pickup or hauling them off in the dark of night myself (note, they do appear to have valid trailer plates and registrations), what am I supposed to do?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

Ugh, this guy’s neighbors sound pretty rough.

Anyone would be frustrated by this situation.

These people are jerks!

The rules don’t always apply when you live out in the middle of nowhere…