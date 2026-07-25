He Refused to Live With His Friend Again—Now the Guilt Trips Never End

With some roommates, it’s one and done.

What I mean is that you live with them for one year, you realize it wasn’t a good idea, and then it’s time to turn and run for the hills!

But that doesn’t always go over well with the person on the other end of the equation.

In fact, they have a tendency to freak out when you tell them the big news!

Check out what this guy had to say about the fallout after he told his roommate he doesn’t want to sign a new lease with him.

Start now!

Roommate acts like I made him homeless because I didn’t want to renew with him. “To preface this is all just a vent and he’s finally leaving in less than 4 days. The last few months have just been a rollercoaster. Basically I’ve lived with this guy for 3 years and this past year we got our own apartment without other roommates and everything spiraled.

This is awful…

He stopped cleaning, wouldn’t take care of his cat, started brining strange dudes to our home from Grindr and lying to me about it. Spends all his money at the club/ on GrubHub and says he can’t afford to take his cat to the vet. Destroys my things, leaves poop all over the bathroom, disrespecting boundaries regarding personal topics, the list goes on and on. And back in February I told him I didn’t want to sign another lease with him. I said I’d like to renew without him, but ultimately leave it up to whichever of us could find a new roommate first (our lease ends in July so that’s 5 months to find someone new).

This guy clearly has some issues.

He cried and screamed and said he didn’t want to live with anyone else and that he can’t tolerate other people, and that I was abandoning him. I told him that I was firm in my decision, and that I was going to start looking for a new roommate. Months went by and the landlord asked what our plans were for renewing. I asked him first what he wanted to do and he said he didn’t have a roommate so he couldn’t renew, so I told the landlord that I’d be renewing instead with someone else. My roommate eventually found himself a studio apartment but misread the lease start date, and now has a gap between leases where he’ll have to stay at an Airbnb.

This guy needs to take responsibility for his own actions!

He has continuously complained and been nasty to me whenever the conversation of him moving comes up. He acts like I forced him out and am making him homeless when I fully told him I’d leave if he found someone to take my place, to which he refused. He’s been nothing but bitter even arguing about letting me clean the house so we can both get our deposits back. I’m just so ready for this to be over. He ticks me off so bad. I’ve developed an immune reaction to stress causing full body rashes and I just can’t wait to hopefully live normally again (after a ton of time in therapy).”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

And this person weighed in.

Sometimes, you need a clean break from someone.

Hey, maybe we’re not meant to be friends with some people forever.

It’s just the way it goes!

It’s a good thing he’s not gonna be living with this guy ever again!