He Wanted to Show His Son How Expensive Babies Are. The Retail Employee He Dragged Into It Was Mortified.

Teaching kids about how serious it is to have a child at a young age is very important, but you have to be careful how it is done.

What would you do if you were working at a store when you were asked to help a parent who was showing his teenage son how much stuff that is needed to raise a baby really costs.

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she had to endure a very awkward conversation between the parents and the son while helping them find what they need.

From the outside, it is a pretty funny story. For her, however, I bet it was very uncomfortable. Read through the details and see what you think.

I’m not a tool in your parenting, man. Hey guys, super weird thing happened to me today.

When a manager tells you what to do, you need to do it.

Be me, folding clothes in fashion for the past 3 hours. A wild manager appears! WM: Can you help this customer in infants? Me: ugh…. Well, I’m working electronics…

What does this customer want again?

Clearly, I was chosen because I was the first female this poor manager saw. You’ll soon understand why I was given this particular customer… Father Customer (FC): hey there my son would like some help pricing the cost of a baby… Me: …k… (I look over to Son Customer. Homeboy looks 16)

Oh, I see what is going on now.

I go through the motions of gathering a price list for the guy, all the while the son is fighting back tears. FC: see… Isn’t the cost of having unprotected sex a lot. You don’t even have a job. You’ll need to work like her to support this baby (I wasn’t offended).

Well, dad is really making a point to his kid.

SC: I get it, can we go? FC: not yet. Can you please take us over to pharmacy to help us pick out a pregnancy test?

Yeah, don’t bring this poor worker into your parenting.

I was stunned. Good on the father, but wow. The most awkward customer story I’ve ever encountered.

I do like that the dad is trying to teach his son lessons, but I don’t know that this is the place to do it.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy. Read The Drama →

Oh well, read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is an easy way to do this same thing.

This commenter would love to do this.

The kid does need to learn his lessons.

Humiliation really can’t be an effective teacher.

This commenter thinks Dad should have done it alone.

His heart was in the right place, but he shouldn’t have involved this poor employee. It isn’t that hard to teach a kid this lesson without a third party.

Why couldn’t he just walk through the store and show him all the items, though. He is just making things awkward.