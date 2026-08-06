They’re Walking on Eggshells in Their Own Home Thanks to Downstairs Neighbor’s Constant Ceiling Banging

Having to tip-toe around your own home is nothing short of AWFUL.

You feel like a prisoner in your own space. You feel like someone is listening to your every move. It’s horrible!

The guy who wrote this story is dealing with that exact sitaution, and his neighbor is starting to really cramp his style and mess up his life.

Read on and check out what he’s dealing with on a daily basis…

Downstairs neighbor complaining about every little noise and banging on ceiling. “My wife and I bought a condo which is on the second floor of our three floor building (6 units total, 3 each side).

Shortly after moving in the downstairs neighbor began complaining about the noise of our footsteps, coffee machine, and other appliances.

They were a little noisy, but it’s understandable.

At the time we had a newborn only 2 weeks old, both my wife and I were barely holding it together and we’re caught off guard and politely explained the situation and there would be occasional noise due to our child (by email because this person refused every invitation to speak in person and will not answer the door if you knock). She responded by sending us several sound recording of “noise” which basically amount to footsteps, moving of boxes, and one night we’re there was a bit of noise at 8 pm on a Saturday when we had a few guests for a house warming (before the baby arrived).

Anyway, since then I haven’t felt welcome in my own home, so to speak. I will not lie it does cause me a bit of distress. I’ve lived in apartments for a decade and never dealt with this before.

What a jerk!

Fast forward almost a year and my neighbor consistently bangs on the ceiling when my daughter crawls on the floor. Also my espresso machine running at 7 am or any appliance running before 830 am is considered too noisy and disturbing her sleep (what a life to be able to sleep in until 830 am!). It seems this person will only be content when it is absolute silence. I start work at 8 am and my daughter usually wakes around 6am so when she is up we have to get ourselves and her ready for the day.

This lady has too much time on her hands.

There are several other problems with this person, I have caught her lying and making up condo rules that don’t exist in any official document to try and control our behavior. This is a bit of a rant but I’m curious what anyone else would do at this point to stop the banging on the ceiling? I’ve confronted her about it and her view is that we are unreasonably noisy, but we have not broken any rules. The banging is to alert us to the noise we are creating.”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person has been there.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

And this person weighed in.

This is brutal!

And completely over the top!

This guy’s neighbor clearly isn’t cut out for apartment life.