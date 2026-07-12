He Was Caring for His Sick Girlfriend During a Card Game With a Friend — His Friend Is Giving Him the Silent Treatment for Not Playing Well

Playing card games with friends is a lot of fun, but some people seem to take it a little too seriously.

What would you do if you were playing a game with a friend, but your girlfriend wasn’t feeling well, so you were also taking care of her, but then your friend got upset that your full focus wasn’t on the game?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he apologized and tried to explain that he was indeed distracted, but his friend got even more upset and now won’t talk to him.

I think his friend is just being very selfish. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for blundering in a game because I was checking on my girlfriend Last weekend I (19m) went camping with six friends and my girlfriend, so eight of us total.

This sounds like a fun game.

Me and one of my friends (Dylan) used to play the pokemon TCG a lot when we were younger and we generally love being competitive about it. On the last night of the trip we had played a few matches and it was getting later and we agreed on one last one, and he said that this one was for all the marbles, and I agreed and for the majority of the match it was pretty competitive and fairly close.

It is nice that he could care for her while playing.

About halfway through, my girlfriend came over and sat next to me. She said she was feeling awful and that she had cramps and that she was nauseous, and she leaned on me for the rest of the game. We had been out and did a longer hike that day, and I could tell she was drained. I stopped putting as much attention into the game and I was checking on her and rubbing her arm occasionally trough the game, and I left to get her a hoodie and water at some point.

His friend is upset that he wasn’t playing his best game.

I missed simple things I normally wouldn’t miss, and didn’t play certain cards, and a couple of times Dylan had to remind me it was my turn. Dylan was clearly still very concentrated and ended up winning. Afterward, we were packing up some things and I dropped my hand and he saw an item I didn’t use and asked about it.

This type of thing happens; he shouldn’t be upset about it.

My gf had gotten up and started heading to our tent at this point and I told him I didn’t realize. He said that I didn’t use the ability basically at all too. He said he wasn’t mad about winning or losing, but that the match felt kind of pointless because I clearly stopped taking it seriously halfway through.

I really don’t see why this would be a big issue.

His point was that we’d been going back and forth all day, and this was supposed to be the final game that felt like it meant something, and everyone was back at camp near the mat we were on and everyone else was watching by the end of the game I told him my girlfriend wasn’t feeling well and I was more focused on her than the game, and that we could just play again sometime.

His friend is being selfish.

He said he understood that, but if that was the case, I should’ve either paused, or stepped away, and that he knew we could play again but since he moved away for college we dont see each other as much and he said that that game felt more special. I told him that I understood but I was worried about my girlfriend, and I wanted to make sure she was okay.

Wow, what a jerk.

He said, “whatever dude” but he was very clearly annoyed and didn’t talk to me the rest of the trip, and I feel bad and think I did mess up by not trying and upsetting him. AITA?

Honestly, this guy is being a jerk. It isn’t like this was the only game they got to play. They had been playing throughout the day and having fun. Just because one game didn’t go well doesn’t mean the rest of the trip should be ruined.

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Read through the comments that other people made on this story.

I think this commenter is correct.

Both of their feelings are normal.

This commenter says he did the right thing.

They should have paused the game and finished later. That, however, is on both of them.

His friend’s feelings were understandable.

He should have asked to pause the game, but his friend could have suggested that as well. As with most conflicts in life, this one comes down to a simple miscommunication.

At the end of the day, however, he did the right thing by making sure that his sick girlfriend was taken care of.