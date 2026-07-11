He Was Told “You’re Not the Manager” — So He Stopped Acting Like One — His Manager Came Back to a Full Inbox of Unopened Emails

People have a funny way of taking things for granted.

That’s what happened after this employee spent years stepping up whenever the manager left the office. Along with the regular workload, the employee handled emails, took care of the day-to-day operations, and kept everything running without expecting anything extra in return.

Then one argument changed everything.

The manager reminded the employee that he wasn’t the boss, and that’s when he decided it was time to stop doing work that didn’t belong to him.

So, the next time the manager left town, he focused on his job and nothing more.

Keep reading to see what happened next.

You’re not the manager. I have been at my place of work for over six years now. Whenever my boss, who we’ll call Phil, is away, I always step up and cover for him, doing all of his work while he’s away, plus my own, for no extra pay. I also handle a lot of the day-to-day running of the office, including dealing with reps and the like. This frees Phil up to do other things for our owner. Those activities take Phil away from the office for a week once a month, so I do end up doing a fair bit of extra work.

Still upset, he decides to only do his own work.

Now, a few weeks ago, Phil and I got into a little argument over a staff member’s vacation that interfered with Phil’s and the owner’s activities. The argument ended with him telling me that I was not the manager. While I don’t bite back, I just responded, “That’s true,” and went back to my desk, having lost the argument. Fast forward to last week. I’m still a bit salty over the argument and being told off, considering I do most of the work in the office. So Phil leaves on Wednesday for the usual monthly activities with the owner. I decide, well, I’ve been told I’m not the manager, so I’m only going to do my own work.

Unfortunately for Phil, Monday is going to be busy.

I was pretty busy during the week, but I normally make time to check Phil’s email and follow up on what needs to be done. By the time I left on Saturday evening, Phil had 135 unopened emails. Hope you enjoyed your Monday, Phil. After all, you are the manager.

Wow! That’s such an awesome way to get him back!

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Let’s see if the fine folks over at Reddit have ever done anything similar.

That’s shocking, but there were worse things about this story.

This reader encountered something similar.

Here’s some good advice.

It sure doesn’t.

There’s a big difference between doing extra work because you want to and feeling expected to do it.

The manager should’ve appreciated everything the employee had been doing instead of reminding him what wasn’t in the job description.

And for that simple reason alone, he deserved every one of those extra emails waiting for him when he got back.

Maybe next time he’ll think twice before taking someone’s extra effort for granted.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who leaves with a long line on Thanksgiving because his boss refuses to approve overtime. Read The Drama →