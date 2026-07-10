Her Coworker at the Animal Hospital Belittles Her and Undermines Her Every Day — She’s Reached Her Absolute Limit

It’s a sad fact of life, but it’s one that all of us realize at some point in our working lives…

There are some folks out there who simply don’t want to see other people do well.

There, I said it!

And chances are, if you’ve been working long enough, you’ve encountered someone like this before.

The young woman who wrote this story has, and she shared all the details below.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Coworker doesn’t like to see me shine. “I, 23F, have a coworker who is 30. I am an assistant at an animal hospital and this coworker is a tech there. She always downplays my abilities to do things or questions my intelligence.

Well, this is pretty annoying!

For example, little things that are obvious or I have been doing for years she double checks or talks to me like I’m stupid by telling me how to do it despite me knowing how to do it (she’s even see me do these tasks MANY times). One time she needed help and I offered to help but she didn’t want my help, she wanted someone else who wasn’t available so she said “never mind” just because that girl wasn’t available.

And it’s pretty weird…

There’s another assistant who she is ALWAYS telling her she’s doing a good job, she lets her do way more, she teaches her new skills all while never doing that to me even though I’ve been working there longer than the other assistant. Mind you this other assistant works in a completely different department while me and my coworker work in the same department. She will purposely go out of her way to find the other assistant for help and even said “oh, she’s my favorite” while in front of me. I am always nice and always willing to help her. I don’t get it. What are everyone’s thoughts ? Is she just mean? Or is she intimidated that I’m much younger and advancing?”

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Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another reader nailed it.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This is enough to make anyone discouraged, no matter their age.

Come on folks, let’s support each other!

Life is so much more enjoyable when we help each other out.

It sounds like she’s dealing with a real life version of Mean Girls…