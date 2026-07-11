Her Coworker Keeps Bossing Her Around at Work — He Has Zero Managerial Authority — She’s Done Going Along With It

Well, this sure is annoying…

This situation didn’t even happen to me and I find it obnoxious!

Have you ever had a situation at work where someone who was not your manager tried to boss you around?

I’ve been there and let me tell you, it gets old after about .000001 seconds.

Well, the fast food worker you’re about to hear from is dealing with it and they shared their thoughts about how they’re totally over it.

Read on and get all the details below.

Non-manager coworker keeps directing me during shifts. Would this annoy you, too? “I work at a fast food restaurant, and something happened on shift that didn’t sit right with me. For my entire shift, I was stationed on drive-thru, order taking (where customers place their orders and then pay). I would argue this is one of the most critical station especially during a busy rush. Keep in mind that I wasn’t assigned to front counter or the dining room at any point during my shift by the manager. Towards the end of my shift, a team member (not a manager or shift supervisor, just someone who’s been working there longer than me) came up to me and told me to go clean the dining room.

Huh?

Look, normally I wouldn’t think much of it. Because it is a usual part of my routine WHEN I am assigned to front counter, HOWEVER I wasn’t. What made it feel even stranger was that they told me while the manager in charge was preoccupied, so it wasn’t like they were passing on the manager’s instructions. Even if that had been the case, the manager would usually just tell me themselves. This also isn’t the first time. This same team member has previously told me to go clean the dining room when I was stationed at front counter, so it’s starting to feel like they’re just telling me to because it’s me. Don’t know if they have a vendetta against or what, but it is really odd to me.

This is pretty weird…

To be clear, my issue isn’t with cleaning the dining room. If a manager had asked me, I would’ve just done it without thinking twice. What bothered me was another crew member directing me to do a task when they aren’t a manager. It felt like they went out of their way to give me something to do just for the sake of giving me an order. It came across as a bit of a power play, and I really didn’t like that. I have worked at quite a few other places and almost always the manager is the one who tells you to go clean dining room and sweep or whatever else concerning the dining room. Not a team member. And if you wanted to know, I did go clean the dining room, begrudgingly.

Now check out how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person offered some advice.

How obnoxious!

This sure doesn’t sound good for building team morale, does it?

You can say that again!

Somebody at this fast food joint is getting too big for their britches!