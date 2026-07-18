Her Dad Complained About Onions on the Salad at Her Rehearsal Dinner, But He Wasn’t Even Planning to Eat the Salad

A lot of families have a relative who can be quite embarrassing to be around, and these relatives always seem to show up at weddings.

In this story, the annoying relative is the father of the bride, but thankfully, the annoying situation happened at the rehearsal dinner instead of the actual wedding.

The story involves onions and allergies, even if the allergies aren’t real.

I think the dad sounds really annoying. I hope he behaved himself at the wedding.

Keep reading for all the details about what happened at the rehearsal dinner.

My dad was a total jerk. Sister’s wedding rehearsal dinner. 40 of us, all dressed up. White tablecloth restaurant, but doing the “giant dishes of stuff” thing. They brought out the salads. Gorgeous creations with carefully placed veggies, quite artistic. My dad, sitting at the same table I was, pitched a freaking fit. “I’M ALLERGIC TO ONIONS”

But that’s not true.

First of all, no you’re not, you hypocritical piece of garbage, I’ve seen you scarf down liver and onions. Second of all, the salads had five rings of red onion arranged on top like the Olympic logo. That was all the onion it had. “IF YOU DON’T MAKE NEW SALADS, I WILL DIE” No, you won’t, jerk.

Ugh!

All around the room, you could tell who worked, or had worked, in food service. We all had the same expression on our faces: a combination of “oh god, someone shut this jerk up” and “please don’t hate us”. He scream-complained so much that they took all the salads away, and brought them back 1 minute later without the decorative onions.

He just complained to complain.

I hope dad was happy, because after that, nobody would touch the salads. Neither did he, as it happens. He didn’t like salad. Just wanted to make a fuss. Crowed to everyone about how he taught them how to behave. More cringing at various spots around the room.

OP’s dad sounds awful. I’d be cringing too. It was also rude of him to complain that he was allergic when he wasn’t going to eat it anyway.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person shares how they would’ve handled it.

Another person called out her mom when she claimed to be allergic to onions.

The things it, you never know if someone really is allergic.

Allergies are no joke. If you’re allergic to a food and you eat it, in mild cases, you might feel bad, but in extreme cases, you’d need to go to the hospital.

This is one reason it can be extra annoying when someone claims to have an allergy they don’t really have.

I hope there wasn’t any weird food drama at the wedding.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →