July 18, 2026 at 7:35 pm

Her Dad Complained About Onions on the Salad at Her Rehearsal Dinner, But He Wasn’t Even Planning to Eat the Salad

by Jayne Elliott

sliced rings of red onions on top of a salad

Shutterstock

A lot of families have a relative who can be quite embarrassing to be around, and these relatives always seem to show up at weddings.

In this story, the annoying relative is the father of the bride, but thankfully, the annoying situation happened at the rehearsal dinner instead of the actual wedding.

The story involves onions and allergies, even if the allergies aren’t real.

I think the dad sounds really annoying. I hope he behaved himself at the wedding.

Keep reading for all the details about what happened at the rehearsal dinner.

My dad was a total jerk.

Sister’s wedding rehearsal dinner. 40 of us, all dressed up. White tablecloth restaurant, but doing the “giant dishes of stuff” thing.

They brought out the salads. Gorgeous creations with carefully placed veggies, quite artistic.

My dad, sitting at the same table I was, pitched a freaking fit. “I’M ALLERGIC TO ONIONS”

But that’s not true.

First of all, no you’re not, you hypocritical piece of garbage, I’ve seen you scarf down liver and onions.

Second of all, the salads had five rings of red onion arranged on top like the Olympic logo. That was all the onion it had.

“IF YOU DON’T MAKE NEW SALADS, I WILL DIE”

No, you won’t, jerk.

Ugh!

All around the room, you could tell who worked, or had worked, in food service.

We all had the same expression on our faces: a combination of “oh god, someone shut this jerk up” and “please don’t hate us”.

He scream-complained so much that they took all the salads away, and brought them back 1 minute later without the decorative onions.

He just complained to complain.

I hope dad was happy, because after that, nobody would touch the salads. Neither did he, as it happens.

He didn’t like salad. Just wanted to make a fuss.

Crowed to everyone about how he taught them how to behave.

More cringing at various spots around the room.

OP’s dad sounds awful. I’d be cringing too. It was also rude of him to complain that he was allergic when he wasn’t going to eat it anyway.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person shares how they would’ve handled it.

2026 07 17 at 12.47.56 AM Her Dad Complained About Onions on the Salad at Her Rehearsal Dinner, But He Wasnt Even Planning to Eat the Salad

Another person called out her mom when she claimed to be allergic to onions.

2026 07 17 at 12.48.20 AM Her Dad Complained About Onions on the Salad at Her Rehearsal Dinner, But He Wasnt Even Planning to Eat the Salad

The things it, you never know if someone really is allergic.

2026 07 17 at 12.48.50 AM Her Dad Complained About Onions on the Salad at Her Rehearsal Dinner, But He Wasnt Even Planning to Eat the Salad

Allergies are no joke. If you’re allergic to a food and you eat it, in mild cases, you might feel bad, but in extreme cases, you’d need to go to the hospital.

This is one reason it can be extra annoying when someone claims to have an allergy they don’t really have.

I hope there wasn’t any weird food drama at the wedding.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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