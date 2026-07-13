Her Neighbors Blast Music at Night and Won’t Stop, So She’s Thinking About Getting Speakers to Get Even

Are you the kind of person who likes to get even with people who have wronged you?

Or do you generally like to let things blow over and just hope that they’ll get better with time?

Or maybe you’re somewhere in the middle…

Whatever the case, we all get pushed to the brink sometimes, and the person you’re about to hear from is almost at their breaking point because of the noise their neighbors make.

Read on and see what they’re thinking about doing to get even with these folks.

Neighbors are back up to their late night tricks. “The latest is that after a period of a few blissful, quiet weeks they are back up to late night blasting music on their outside speakers which directly face my bedroom. I’m keeping a log and recording the decibels for future police report. However, the late night antics may or may not become regular and I feel the police report may not get me anywhere.

Here’s an idea…

So, I’m thinking of blasting music back at them, which it pretty easy as they are outside. I know people don’t agree with this tactic but what else would be effective?

These folks sound pretty annoying…

They saw me last night looking at them, initially turned the music down but after a few more drinks turned it up louder than before then shouted Happy Valentine’s Day. It could at been aimed at me, I don’t know. I’m thinking of investing in a loud outdoor speaker too, just like my neighbors. Like if I’m forced to stay awake and be tired the next day, I might as well play my own choice of music back at them. Other suggestions very welcome but feel I need to do something!”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Folks shared their thoughts on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual has an idea…

Another person spoke up.

And this reader chimed in.

I think they should go for it.

Why not?

It sounds like these folks need to be taught a lesson.

It might be time to fight fire with fire with these rude neighbors…