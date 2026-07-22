Her Neighbors Kept Taking Her Parking Spot—But the Landlord Refused to Step In

Imagine living in an apartment that you love, but then awful neighbors move in who throw loud parties and keep parking in your parking spot. What would you do?

In this story, one woman vents about this exact situation. She’s sick of the noise and sick of not being able to park in her assigned parking spot when she gets home from work.

However, she’s not sure what she can do about the situation.

Let’s read all about it.

Downstairs Neighbor Are Awful and My Landlord Has Stopped Responding To My Emails The tenants below us are constantly smoking cigarettes inside their apartment and in the common stairwell. I have asthma and it is getting to the point where my apartment constantly smells like cigarettes and I’m having to use my inhaler far more often than normal. The smell is especially noticeable after nights of hearing music and talking/yelling very loudly even through headphones well into the night (it has been as late/early as 7am that I have heard music still going). There are people constantly going in and out of the apartment at all hours banging on their door, slamming doors and yelling.

She has a theory about why this is happening.

I suspect that they are dealing something. As I write this I can hear the song they are playing so loudly that I can make out all the words and feel the base through the floor. There are people who do not live in the apartment building parking in the spots on the side of the building. They will sometimes park in the driveway blocking cars in from both sides so that we have no way to leave. I have noticed one car in particular that will park on the side and leave their two dogs in their car for hours on end.

Nothing seems to work.

We have tried leaving notes and talking to them but nothing has changed. I have not been able to park in my parking spot in months and it is getting rather frustrating especially since I occasionally will get off work after 11pm and be forced to park my car in the parking lot down the street and walk to the apartment, which as a woman is not ideal. The quality of living here has drastically decreased since the downstairs neighbors have moved in and the other tenants in the other apartments agree. I’m having to use my inhaler far more frequently and my boyfriend and I are both getting very poor quality sleep.

This really does sound like a bad situation.

Something needs to be addressed. I cannot go on working 12+ hour days with irritated lungs only to come home past 11pm and being forced to park far down the street on account of people feeling they can turn their apartment into a party space. It would be one thing if it happened once in a blue moon because this is a shared living space. It is just the consistency of it all that is making it unbearable as it happens almost every night.

She’s not sure what to do.

I’m not sure of what exactly can be done about this situation but my landlord has stopped responding to my emails (I don’t spam them until this week it’s been one email a month) and when I call they tell me to email them. I’m starting to get so fed up. We love our apartment and we have lived here for two years and it’s so frustrating that we are having to live like this. Any advice would be greatly appreciated!

I think the fact that they’re only emailing the landlord once a month is part of the problem. They need to be more persistent. Also, call the police non-emergency line to report the noise. If they’re doing something illegal, maybe the police will arrest them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to call the police.

Another person suggests calling a tow truck.

This person suggests an air purifier.

And this person agrees with calling the police and getting an air purifier.

The suggestions in the comments could be life-changing for her. Between the tow truck and the police, the neighbors might get the message. The air purifier would be quite helpful too. If none of these suggestions make any difference, moving might be their only option.

It’s crazy how quickly a neighborhood can change when one bad neighbor moves in.

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