Her Neighbors Won’t Stop Making Noise Late at Night, So She Finally Called Security on Them

Kids will be kids…

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of causing a ruckus and legitimately disrupting someone’s life!

And this woman knows all about it, unfortunately.

She talked about how much her neighbor’s kid is wreaking havoc on their life…and it ain’t pretty.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Noisy neighbors are scammers. “I have been sleep deprived and getting migraines now, due to my neighbor’s child making a lot of noise from 11 pm up to 3:30 am.

This is already giving me anxiety…

Their child runs up and down, stomps, makes loud hooting noises and slams the doors. I cannot watch television in peace, as it is drowned out by the noise coming from next door. I also cannot do my CSR job, because of the background noise. It is also the adults making a lot of noise, walking extra hard and slamming doors. I have school age children as well. I say they are scammers, because they hardly take the child outside, but the two times I noticed they took him out, he was in an electrical wheelchair.

This is odd…

I know their child has a disability, but I know they are exaggerating the severity of it. The child can walk and run, as I hear him every night and seen him standing and jumping in front their window. ODSP needs to investigate. I also have a child with a disability whom has a bedtime. I have three children. They also rent rooms in their place, which is prohibited where we live. I know this because one of their tenants would say hello and we became friends after a while. Once they found out that we speak to each other, they kicked her out.

She’s not the only one who feels this way.

I still speak to her as she turned out to be a really good person. She also saw them as a problem and said they make noise on purpose and they portray a different behavior at church, as opposed to their home life. I have called security several times and complained to management. At this time (1:54 a.m) the noise is still going on. Security was called around 1:30 a.m. I hope no one is going through this, as no one deserve to have their sleep deprived and live with no peace.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another person spoke up.

Man, what a frustrating situation to be stuck in.

The managers of this apartment building need to lay down the law.

This is ridiculous!

Being sleep-deprived is enough to drive anyone crazy…