Her New Roommate Won’t Clean Up and Won’t Pay Her Share of Rent and Bills — She’s Reached Her Limit

Ugh…

There’s nothing quite like living with a person who refuses to clean up after themself, is there?

And you can tell them over and over again until you’re blue in the face, but for some reason, they won’t do it.

It’s like some kind of weird compulsion to be dirty, or something.

And that’s only the beginning of the problems this woman is having with her roommate.

Take a look at what she’s dealing with and see what you think.

My roommate is avoiding coming home so she doesn’t have to clean or pay me. “it’s been exactly two months and time has quickly revealed that my roommate duped me. During her tour, she led with her being a tidy person, pays bills on time, cleans up after herself. Ya know, really sold herself. Fast forward, none of this behavior exists.

She sounds like a bit of a slob.

Her futon and large packages, empty boxes, personal items that are blocking entryways have yet to move from the spot she placed them. Her items are constantly on the counter to the point I have to move everything before cooking. Despite us having ample storage, she acts like she can’t put items away because as she states she’s, “super short.” We’re both 5’3″. I suggested her getting a stepping stool but because I mentioned I would look for one if I had the time. She said she didn’t think it was necessary for her to buy one.

It sounds like she’s avoiding her on purpose…

Anyway, she stays out of the apartment from sun up to sun down even when she doesn’t have to work. It’s like she purposely keeps herself busy to avoid cleaning up or facing me when I ask her to do her share. She cooked dinner one night and instead of sweeping the entire kitchen, she swept the area she stood near because as she puts it, she didn’t move much. We have a dual trash bin and she never takes the trash out. If she does, which has only been once maybe twice, she will only replace one of the trash bags. When she moved in, she used my remaining dishwasher pods to cleans her dishes and utensils that were in storage and hasn’t used the dishwasher since because she doesn’t want to empty out the dishwasher. This causes dishes to stay on the counter for days as well as food in the sink.

She’s also ripping her off!

currently, she also owes me close to $200 for her share of our WiFi/utilities. She didn’t pay the first month and I even texted her an entire week before this payment was due and she didn’t even text me back. She completely ignored me. Yet, there are CONSTANT Amazon packages delivered every single day. It’s like every time she owes money or needs to clean up, she disappears. I work overnight, so I think she waits until I leave to come home. I gave her grace with the bills but now my kindness has been taken for granted. If you have a problem with your money, tell me, don’t leave me in the dark. Nothing she has said or done has been considerate of me nor communicated. I’m so over her.”

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This woman is off the rails!

And it really does seem like she’s behaving this way on purpose.

Grow up!

She needs to kick her roommate to the curb ASAP!