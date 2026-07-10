Her Restaurant Manager Keeps Reusing the Same Gloves While Handling Food to Save Money — She’s Fed Up and Speaking Up

As someone who worked in food service for a long time, let me give you a piece of advice…

You can’t take the cheap way out when it comes to certain things!

That’s obviously true about the food and the ingredients, but cleanliness is also right at the top of the list.

And you have to be one cheap son of a gun to try to save money by cutting down on the amount of gloves you buy…

Gross!

The person who wrote this story works at a fast food joint and they talked about how their boss is cutting corners…and not in a good way.

Take a look!

Fast food glove issues. “Can anyone tell me if this is illegal or not? Well, I know it is, but what could be the consequence?

Gross!

At my job, we weren’t doing so well money wise, and to cut back cost my GM decided to use less gloves, and what I mean by that is to use your bare hands when handling food. It got to a point where she will use gloves handling food and then put said pair of gloves aside to REUSE it. She’s done this multiple times.

This is disgusting…

My coworker even caught her digging through frozen food with no gloves on, giving the excuse, “it’s for me.” Maybe it doesn’t sound like a big deal, but she isn’t washing her hands every 5 minutes, instead she’s on her phone every 5 minutes, and no, still not washing her hands after. We already have to change labels on expired foods. I don’t feel good knowing someone who has a weak stomach could end up really ill. I told the owner already about how I feel changing labels, nothing happened.”

Take a look at what folks had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

Yuck!

And the worst part is that I have a feeling this isn’t too uncommon.

Their boss needs to be reported for this!

Well, this is totally disgusting!