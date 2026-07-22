He’s Ready to Move Just to Escape Noisy Neighbors—But Is an HOA the Real Answer?

Many people have the mindset that they would absolutely never, no matter what, never consider living in an HOA. They are known for strict rules and homeowners who love policing their neighbors about these ridiculous rules.

But, is it better than the alternative? And by that I mean a neighborhood where everyone does whatever they want and doesn’t care if they’re bothering anyone with their obnoxious ways or loud noise.

In this story, one person is fed up with their noisy neighbors and is wondering if an HOA would actually be a good idea.

Keep reading for all the details.

What is our final hope to for peace and quiet? Are HOAs worth it? Current living situation is awful. Neighbors from hell that enjoy loud music into 4am. Been awhile now, management knows and has been fining them. Doesn’t seem to stop the music.

OP is considering the options.

Wondering, is there any place that’s safe from loud neighbors? Was thinking about apartments and how having management as a policing force would be helpful but isn’t. Houses with a big lot could be a big barrier, but they are currently unaffordable and even then if we have an awful neighbor then there isn’t a dedicated policing body to enforce quite hours.

OP is considering something drastic.

Thinking the worst, but would an HOA be worth it? I’ve seen videos (probably from awful neighbors) of homeowners fighting “ridiculous” claims that they are being too loud. I kind of like that, I want a person who is dedicated to ruining the lives of anyone who ruins the sleeps of their neighbors. I know the downside is they’ll micromanage the hell out of your living situation, but having quietness might be worth it.

Would an HOA be worth it? That depends, but it sounds like OP is doing a good job of weighing the options.

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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s another idea.

Someone who lives in an HOA weighs in.

Here’s another warning about HOAs.

Nobody thinks an HOA is a good idea.

I understand the desire for peace and quiet, but an HOA isn’t the answer. If the neighbors are being extra loud, especially at night, call the non-emergency police line to report it.

Living in a house would likely mean less noise than living in a condo or an apartment, but that’s not guaranteed.

Finding a quiet neighborhood isn’t as easy as it should be.