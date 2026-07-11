His Coworker Has Decided They’re Best Friends — He Has Not — and He’s Running Out of Ways to Create Distance

Woof…just reading this gave me anxiety…

Because most of us have been in a position at some point in our lives where a co-worker wanted to be our best friends…

And we just weren’t feeling it!

Hey, you can’t force these kinds of things, okay?

In today’s story, a man explained why he’s had enough of his co-worker who wants to be his best friend.

Check out what this fella is dealing with…

Clingy coworker. “I have a coworker who I am sorta friends with, only in the work space. We hung out 3 times outside of within the last 2 years.

Uh oh…

I work in a classroom setting and lately his actions have became extreme. We have a team setting and over the years it has change. We are the only two in the same team but an old team member is right across the hallway. Well this past school year hasn’t been easy due to his clingy behavior. He follows me EVERYWHERE. My classroom isn’t my safe space anymore due to him wanting to follow me all over the place. I have stated I’m busy and need space but he won’t give me space. Example: the bell rang and I was headed to the restroom. He was in another class with other teachers, and I said I’m just going to the restroom. He jumped up and did a full sprint to me.

This is pretty creepy…

I even reiterated that I only was going to the restroom. He even stood outside the door while I used it. This is scaring me because he’s telling all our coworkers that we are best friends. I don’t talk to him outside of work at all. I don’t answer calls nor texts. I occasionally go out to lunch with another coworker and he would invite himself. One time I was talking to the other coworker about something dealing with my classroom and closed the door. The clingy coworker was upset and start cursing and yelling. He kept saying “F this and F that. I don’t play that.” Another one is trying to interject in my personal life by talking about my partner who they don’t even know nor have met. One time they flipped them off which my partner was confused about. I WAS EVEN CONFUSED. I have disclosed this with my team which they have noticed. It’s alarming to me because every time I try to have a conversation they manipulate the situation to fit their needs. In reality, I am a blunt person. I’m trying to keep the peace for the team but I close to my breaking point. They disclosed that they have anxiety and not taking medicine anymore but I’m worried that’s not the case. I think it’s more about the situation.”

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Yikes!

This is so weird!

And he needs to stay as far away from this guy as possible.

This guy’s co-worker needs to BACK OFF.