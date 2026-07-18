His Coworker Is Thriving in the Corporate World While His Own Dream Job Is Handing Out Free Smoothie Samples

Believe it or not, there are people among us who genuinely enjoy work meetings. They volunteer to participate in or organize team-building events. Yup.

They are okay dealing with spreadsheets, they enjoy spending time on LinkedIn, the whole shebang. And it’s not forced.

One employee recently found themselves watching a coworker absolutely thrive in an office environment and was just bemused. Or fascinated.

Read the full story below.

I really admire people who thrive in corporate life There’s this girl at work, let’s call her Judith, she wrote a LinkedIn post about how “leaders like us can help foster a better work culture… Blah blah blah” then she goes on to ask how other leaders manage x problem. Judith “leads” 3 people. Judith and so many people like her seem to just LOVE corporate life, she is so well suited to it, her personality is chipper and upbeat.

It’s a little unrelatable.

She’s maybe a little smug but in a cute way, she loves team building exercises and reorganizing the CRM system so that the work flow is more efficient. Genuinely loves it. I like Judith (from afar) but I’m just not built that way 😩 I like beach holidays and pedicure and if you asked me my dream job it would be handing out free samples of the latest smoothie (did this once and loved it). Some people just are better adapted to corporate life than others it seems and I don’t know where to go from here.

Handing out smoothie samples does sound fun, though!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program. Read The Drama →

What did Reddit think?

That’s a good question.

Yikes.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Sounds like a cult.

Another commenter adds to the conversation.

Interesting perspective.

Who doesn’t know a Judith? Some people really have an easier time and are more fit for the corporate kind of job, which is good, because we need someone to do them!

Variety and diversity are so important.

Some people seem to get energy from meetings and socializing while others are quietly counting the hours until Friday.

It’s kind of like Michael Scott vs Stanley Hudson. Need I say more?

Angela Martin liked performance reviews while most hated it, and some people are just perfectly well balanced, like Oscar Martinez.