July 18, 2026 at 2:22 am

His Coworker Is Thriving in the Corporate World While His Own Dream Job Is Handing Out Free Smoothie Samples

by Mila Cardozo

Intense looking man holding a smoothie

Magnific

Believe it or not, there are people among us who genuinely enjoy work meetings. They volunteer to participate in or organize team-building events. Yup.

They are okay dealing with spreadsheets, they enjoy spending time on LinkedIn, the whole shebang. And it’s not forced.

One employee recently found themselves watching a coworker absolutely thrive in an office environment and was just bemused. Or fascinated.

Read the full story below.

I really admire people who thrive in corporate life

There’s this girl at work, let’s call her Judith, she wrote a LinkedIn post about how “leaders like us can help foster a better work culture… Blah blah blah” then she goes on to ask how other leaders manage x problem.

Judith “leads” 3 people.

Judith and so many people like her seem to just LOVE corporate life, she is so well suited to it, her personality is chipper and upbeat.

It’s a little unrelatable.

She’s maybe a little smug but in a cute way, she loves team building exercises and reorganizing the CRM system so that the work flow is more efficient.

Genuinely loves it.

I like Judith (from afar) but I’m just not built that way 😩

I like beach holidays and pedicure and if you asked me my dream job it would be handing out free samples of the latest smoothie (did this once and loved it).

Some people just are better adapted to corporate life than others it seems and I don’t know where to go from here.

Handing out smoothie samples does sound fun, though!

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What did Reddit think?

That’s a good question.

Screenshot 1 f7769d His Coworker Is Thriving in the Corporate World While His Own Dream Job Is Handing Out Free Smoothie Samples

Yikes.

Screenshot 2 1ad468 His Coworker Is Thriving in the Corporate World While His Own Dream Job Is Handing Out Free Smoothie Samples

A reader shares their thoughts.

Screenshot 3 f54aab His Coworker Is Thriving in the Corporate World While His Own Dream Job Is Handing Out Free Smoothie Samples

Sounds like a cult.

Screenshot 4 55dffd His Coworker Is Thriving in the Corporate World While His Own Dream Job Is Handing Out Free Smoothie Samples

Another commenter adds to the conversation.

Screenshot 5 fe0423 His Coworker Is Thriving in the Corporate World While His Own Dream Job Is Handing Out Free Smoothie Samples

Interesting perspective.

Screenshot 6 f556e8 His Coworker Is Thriving in the Corporate World While His Own Dream Job Is Handing Out Free Smoothie Samples

Who doesn’t know a Judith? Some people really have an easier time and are more fit for the corporate kind of job, which is good, because we need someone to do them!

Variety and diversity are so important.

Some people seem to get energy from meetings and socializing while others are quietly counting the hours until Friday.

It’s kind of like Michael Scott vs Stanley Hudson. Need I say more?

Angela Martin liked performance reviews while most hated it, and some people are just perfectly well balanced, like Oscar Martinez.

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Author

Mila Cardozo

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

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