His Friend Made an Unprompted Comment About Whether He Could Handle Difficult Work — He Felt Disrespected and Can’t Let It Go

Friends should support each other, not tear each other down.

The following story is about a young man who got into an argument with his friend because his friend told him he couldn’t handle a closing shift.

It started as a simple conversation, but later turned into criticism about responsibility and life skills.

The situation escalated when the comment felt more insulting than helpful.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for saying that I don’t care when my friend told me I can’t do certain things? Just to set the base, I (17M) and my friend (19M) are waiters. Actually, he works and I do not. He did his first closing shift. I have never done one. He sent me a message telling me how hard it was. I responded by saying, “Yeah, I know. It is a closing shift.” We talked a little bit more.

This teenage boy received an unsolicited remark from his friend.

Then he told me I could not do a closing shift. He said I cannot even be responsible for my apartment and I still want to do that. This is an approximate translation from our native language. After that, he said, “Without being disrespectful, of course.”

He shut him down by saying he doesn’t care.

I told him that I do not care because I did not want it to turn into an argument. He got offended. Then, the argument began. At some point, he said that is just the truth and that if I cannot handle it, life is going to be hard. No crap, life is going to be hard.

He was hoping his friend could have been more encouraging than judgmental.

Just to clarify, yes, you can tell me the truth, but you should not be mean about it. You can say it is going to be very hard. Do not say that I cannot do it. If you are saying that I cannot do this, say that you hope I can do it. Say that you hope I can prove you wrong.

Whoa, that came off harsher than it needed to be.

While his friend was entitled to his own opinion, “truth” doesn’t have to sound like an insult.

You can be honest and still be kind, right?

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another honest opinion from this one.

He’s a toxic friend, says this user.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Sometimes it’s not what you say, but how you say it.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who gets in trouble at work for helping coworkers once she’s finished her own tasks. Read The Drama →