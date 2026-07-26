He Upgraded His Apartment Multiples Times to Find Peace—Only to Encounter Noisy Neighbors at Every Price Point

The saying goes that money doesn’t buy happiness. There’s definitely truth to that, but what can money buy besides physical objects? Can money buy better neighbors?

By that I mean can moving to a more expensive neighborhood ensure that your neighbors won’t be neighbors from hell?

The answer seems to be no. At least that’s the experience the renter in this story has had. He shares his experience with neighbors at three different apartments, and each time, there is an awful neighbor who sounds pretty annoying.

Keep reading for all the details.

Can money buy better neighbors? Or is it always like this? I have prioritized paying more for rent thinking things would be better. They are… but not as much. People pretty much still don’t care (propriety managers) and there always still a jerk.

This sounds awful!

The first flat I lived my downstairs neighbor was a family that had a country band. They would rehearse everyday for hours, my apartment would literally shake due to the noise. It was during 2020, I was trying to get my masters + work home office. Everything was closed and it was living hell honestly. It took me over a year to stop having panic attacks when hearing random drums. The supper wouldn’t do anything because the family had lived there for over a decade and they were friends.

The next neighbors were a different kind of annoying.

Then I moved. Somewhere more expensive. Then my neighbors’ son thought that the hall in front of my door was his backyard and constantly had +10 friends over. His mom didn’t want them in their apartment, so they would come to the hall and spend hours playing loud music, playing video games on laptops (without headphones obviously) and screaming. They were all 15 years old, so adult bodies, adult voices. Everything was still closed so I had to work all day and study at night while they were outside of my door from 2p.m until 11 p.m.

Now, the neighbors are still loud, but a different kind of loud.

Then I moved again. To somewhere even more expensive. This time it isn’t sooo bad. I just have a neighbor that likes hammering stuff after midnight. This man has been building furniture at night since he moved in last December. It doesn’t seem so bad because at least it isn’t a drum or or really loud music. But still the property manager doesn’t do anything even with proof such as recordings and stuff. Then I wonder: is it always like this? Can money buy better neighbors? Or life is just a parade of neighbors from hell?

I think it’s the second one. You can’t buy better neighbors. That doesn’t mean everyone has awful neighbors, but it’s the luck of the draw.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks it’s not about money, but it is about the quality of the building and how much space there is between neighbors.

One person moved to the country.

This person thinks there are always awful neighbors in apartments.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

Here’s a suggestion.

Space really does seem to be the answer. It’s hard to be annoyed at your neighbors when they’re far enough away that you can’t hear them.

When you live in an apartment, especially one with thin walls and floors, there will always be annoying neighbors.

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