She Finally Landed The Chance She’d Been Waiting For—But She’d Already Accepted Another Job

When you go to college and get your degree in your chosen career field, there’s often no guarantee that you’ll have an easy time finding a job in that career field. In fact, many people who go to college end up working in a completely different industry that doesn’t use much if any of the skills they actually learned in college.

But sometimes this isn’t the case. Some colleges help their graduates find jobs.

In this story, the college graduate we hear from is somewhere in between these two scenarios. She’s a recent college grad who took a job that has nothing to do with her college degree, but now that a job has opened up in her chosen career field she wants to quit her current job to take the job in the industry she actually wants to work in.

However, she’s conflicted about quitting. Is it the right thing to do?

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I applied to a different job without telling my supervisor? Backstory: I just recently graduated from college as a veterinary assistant in May and started looking for a clinic to work at, but the one I want to work at wasn’t hiring, so I took an offer at a summer camp. Situation: This week has been good, but the owner complained about how the kids needed more structure. As my supervisor was telling me this she made a comment stating that the next thing will probably be favoritism. This ties in later.

Here’s what happened.

We were making art projects with the kids and one of the girls was taking a little longer while the other kids were done. The child asked me if I could sharpen a pencil for her so I did and she came with me. Well, my supervisor told her to go put her art project with her book bag and something else, so I told her that she wasn’t done yet. She then said, “well then she should be sitting down and Ms. Hannah shouldn’t be fighting me in front of the kids.”

The supervisor reprimanded her again at lunch.

Then when we were setting up lunch she was apologizing for what she said but also commented on how I apparently favorite some of the kids. I then apologized for the slight attitude that I had and that it wasn’t right of me. So we start lunch and I go to sit with the kids like I always do. She then spoke up and said, “We sit here and not with the kids as it’s favoritism.” Which I get it would be if I sit with the same kids every time but I try to sit with different kids if there’s an open seat.

She really isn’t showing favoritism.

I would also like to add that I treat them all the same. I praise them, I yell at them when needed, and I play with them. Then when we’re playing red rover or duck duck goose I always pick a kid that hasn’t been picked yet as I was always the kid that didn’t get picked and I don’t want them to feel how I did. I love working there, but I don’t want the kids to think I’m turning my back on them as the clinic I want to work at is now hiring and in my area, it’s hard to find one that is hiring for a position that I’m qualified for, as most of them need veterinarians.

She did not go to college to work at a summer camp with an annoying boss who criticizes everything she does.

She should take the job.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This is a good point.

It can’t hurt anything to apply.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

Here’s how to handle it.

Everyone thinks she should apply for the veterinary assistant job.

She needs to stop feeling guilty and start feeling excited. Her first job in her chosen career field might be just around the corner! All she has to do is apply and stop worrying about what her current job might think.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute. Read Story →