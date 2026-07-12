His Landlord Promised the New Upstairs Tenants Wouldn’t Have Kids, but They Have Several Loud Ones and Won’t Be Leaving for Months

Kids are great, but they don’t always make for great neighbors.

What would you do if when you moved into a new place, your landlord told you that when he rented out the upstairs apartment, he would make sure that there were no kids in there, but then when the new family arrived, there were several of them?

That is what happened to the tenant in this story, so he has been filing complaints against them for being loud, but they just don’t change. Now he is thinking about moving out even though the landlord has agreed not to renew the neighbor’s lease.

I think the landlord was deceived as well, and he is doing what he can to get rid of them. Read through the full story below and see what you think this guy should do.

Noisy, lying, inconsiderate, upstairs neighbors – Time to turn up the heat on the landlord? I’m in NYC. Moved into the 1st floor of a 2 family last year.

This would be frustrating, but a landlord will rent to whoever he can.

A woman, her boyfriend, and a new born moved in a few weeks before me and my wife. We didn’t want any kids upstairs and the landlord agreed and said he wanted the same. The plan the landlord was told was for the woman and baby to stay and the poor excuse of a man boyfriend would help get settled and then be back & forth. Fast forward to today, the jobless, alcoholic, do nothing has stayed the entire time, and now its a 1 year old, a 7 year old, & a 10 year old.

Filing complaints about over-the-top noise is the right move.

I’ve complained to the landlord when the kids first appeared in January. They rolled in well after midnight and decided its party time. Running back & forth, moving furniture, music blasting until after 5am. Told landlord. He spoke to them. Kids left 2 weeks later.

He confronted the neighbor directly. I hope he also complained to the landlord.

2 months later, landlord tells me a few days before that they are coming back and said they will “try” to keep it down. Stroll in same time & do the same thing. Now its my turn to have a talk. The jerk answers the door drunk and me and my wife, politely but sternly, tell him to please not have the kids run around. Its 3am and we have to wake up for work in the morning.

This guy sounds a little crazy.

Next part I almost laughed out loud. “We have jobs too”. LOL. He was mad and was saying I’ll talk to them. I tell him about quiet hours in NYC (10P to 7A) and I’m met with “who said that?” I tell him NYC law. We say one last time, just please don’t have your kids run around, thank you. We close the door and hear “you better watch your mouth”. Turn right around,open the door and ask, was that a threat? Says no, no, & backtracks a bit. Now, he’s fuming. Quiet upstairs after.

He is doing the right thing by keeping the complaints flowing to the landlord. Maybe he should call the police about this as well.

We wake up around 7am and once he heard we were up, decided to purposefully stomp across each room. Send the landlord the audio my cameras picked up & give him the story. Talks to them again, supposedly. Kids gone 2 weeks later. A month or so after that, there was a big domestic dispute up there, alcohol fueled. Stuff was thrown, hands were thrown. Hands were put on her and she fought back and then left the apartment (and left the front door open all night). Send landlord audio of that and he talks to her and she downplays it.

At least there is an end in sight.

Kids come back 2 weeks ago & each day, virtually quiet until 6-7pm. Then its relentless until after 12am. Give the landlord an update on the noise. He comes back to talk to the mom and then to me. Decides to tell him, the kids are staying. It went from 2 people all the time, to 5. The landlord has also already told me that their lease is not being renewed and I’ve heard him tell them that.

I doubt the landlord will spend money on this at this point.

Its obvious that talking to them doesn’t work. The thought of calling in a noise complaint and then waiting for the cops to show up at 4am isn’t ideal because of my job & the work I do. I feel like the landlord should issue them a Notice To Quit or at a bare minimum have them put rugs down at their expense or carpet down at his expense (its all hardwoord floors and in the lease agreement it says floors must be covered with carpet or rugs).

The laws protect both tenants. He needs to keep the police involved.

I’m just looking for some insight on how to go about moving forward or anyone who’s had a similar situation. The landlord is not holding up his end of the deal and he’s only protecting himself. I know I’m in NYC & everything favors the tenant, but still, I’m entitled to the quiet and peaceful enjoyment of my living space.

Hopefully the neighbors can keep it down for a couple of months.

Do I seek counsel and try to get a rent reduction? I’m open ears here. Landlord is a softy and upstairs played him from the beginning and I threw that at him yesterday. And as for me, I’m very handy and have done A LOT for his property so far. He’s told us several time he doesn’t want us to leave. We don’t want to leave either, but its on the table if upstairs isn’t out in the next 2 months.

This is a card that he should definitely play.

Also, the one person upstairs who does have a job is in the public eye, and I’m sure the company wouldn’t like to hear about any of the issues and the violence that’s gone on in front of an infant.

As usual in these situations, I think the only course of action is to keep recording the noise and other disturbances and keep complaining to the landlord. When things cross a line, also notify the police. That is really all he can do.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

He should read through the full lease details.

Loud neighbors can ruin your lifestyle.

The only thing he can do is keep reporting them. The end is in sight since the landlord won’t be renewing the lease. I do think he should continue to document everything, however, just to make sure the landlord doesn’t change his mind.

Living below a very loud family with kids can be miserable. Hopefully, he can ride it out until they are gone.