His Living Habits Were Utterly Disgusting. The Stomach-Turning Reason She Finally Evicted Her Roommate.

Okay, friends, we’re not gonna beat around the bush…

This story is really GROSS.

It’s so gross that you might even throw up in your mouth a little bit…

But we hope that doesn’t happen!

Take a look at why this woman felt that she had no choice but to kick her roommate to the curb because of his behavior.

Check it out!

AITA for kicking my roommate out of my house? “In the beginning he was super cool. A little bit of a dirty man but I always struggled to shower growing up so I get it. Maybe he wasn’t taught, I don’t know.

That’s not a good look, dude…

All I know is that when he’d come to work, his pants would be stained from the multiple weeks he had been wearing the same pair of pants, his fingernails were always pretty gross, and his hair was always greasy. But I’ve seen better looking people have worse habits. So once we had moved in, I was super excited to have a friend living with me, to play games, decorate the house, and that fun stuff. And I will say, I put up with his nonsense for a while, but it wasn’t as bad as what I’ll tell you in a minute. He’d take my food without asking, he’d leave messes on the counter.

This guy sounds like a disaster.

He wouldn’t take the trash out (even though that was one of his dedicated chores) and his room was a mess. This stuff I can tolerate. Maybe he’s stressed, overworked, sad, I’m not sure. I’d try and talk to him, and I feel like I’d finally get through to him, and then he’d go back to his old habits. I even got the matting of his hair combed out for him because he was struggling to maintain his long hair since it was his first time growing it out. Well, this is where I had to draw the line.

OH MY GOD.

I started noticing brown lines on my towels. I thought maybe the dryer was putting marks on it, so I’d run it through the washer, and dryer, and it would come out clean. We then noticed (we being my now boyfriend and I) that every time our roommate got out of the shower, these streaks would appear. Kind of the only thing that could cause marks like that was his rear end. We confronted him, and he told us that our cats had dragged their butts on his towel. He then claimed that it was his hair dye washing out (he dyed it black, these were clearly brown streaks) even though it had been months.

This is NUTS.

And then finally, one day walking into his room to pick up any dirty dishes about or any of my stuff that he had taken to use, and I see a few towels on the floor. So I picked one of them up. low and behold, a big piece of poop on the towel. I went off on him, told him that he needed to find another place to move by September, I believe (I gave him about a month and a half). I had already been so gracious and patient with him, dealing with grease stains, and him brining in a stray promising to take care of him, and then throwing him outside once he started spraying (I continued to look after the cat, he didn’t). I dealt with constant pee puddles around my toilet, smells I had never smelled before. I was DONE.

What?!?!

All of my friends took his side. They said that I was too hard on him. and that they didn’t exactly know how to feel after the situation. I had to quit my job. I let these people trash my house, drink a ton, throw up everywhere, break my floor, break my ceiling, crack a window, and yet after everything I LET them do, they have all disowned me and blocked me.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about renters who leave their place in the same state of disarray they found it in. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user said they all SUCK.

And this person said she’s NTA.

I told you this dude was gross!

Yuck!

Grow up, man!

She should’ve kicked this guy out a lot sooner than she did!