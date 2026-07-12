His Neighbors Harassed Him for Years While Police Did Nothing, and Now That He’s Finally Moving He’s Dreaming of Getting Even

When you have nasty neighbors who hate you, it is impossible to predict what they will do next.

The guy in this story has had a situation where his neighbors hated him for years, and they kept trying to cause him serious problems. So, he tried to involve the police, but they couldn’t do anything to help him.

He finally decided to move away just to escape the drama, but before he left, he was dreaming about taking some type of revenge on them. Even if he will never actually follow through.

I really can’t blame him for wanting to take revenge. Read through the full story below and see if you think he is justified.

Tired of the high ground. Ready to be a scum bag. My neighbors and I have an ongoing battle. We don’t really know or understand why it got so bad.

Having a feud with the neighbors is never good.

They rent and have been there for about 4 years. We own and have been here for 13 years. Their driveway is directly next to our yard, and there is an enchroachment agreement for their garage that is on our property by a couple of inches. We have had no issues with any previous tenants, and have been friends with all of them. Here are SOME of the things we’ve had to deal with.

This is a serious problem.

It started when he’d idle his loud, really stinky truck on high for 1-2 hours at a time. We asked them to stop, or compromise, or something, because fumes were coming into our house and making us physically sick. Not to mention that it rattled our walls, being less than 6 feet from our house. We offered cookies with our complaint to them as a “heeey, we don’t want to cause problems, please help us find a solution.” They gave back the cookies.

The neighbor seems to be intentionally annoying.

It didn’t stop. We tried to ignore it. Then they parked their RV just enough on our property that we couldn’t use our back gate. This caused issues. We asked them that the next time it’s moved if they could inch it over. He said no and that it wasn’t on our property at all. He wouldn’t answer the door when we tried to talk to him about it again to compromise. So, we called bylaw to get it moved right then, instead.

Is this even legal?

Then he started posting false kijiji ads with our personal information – full name, address, phone number. My phone was going crazy. We contacted kijiji and had them removed. Then he started blowing dirt and grass and leaves onto our freshly groomed lawn, and parking on it enough that it was creating a mud pit.

Good fences make for good neighbors.

In the winter, he kept shoveling snow onto our sidewalks and blowing snow against the house and back door. We asked it to stop via note, since they weren’t home and talking previously didn’t do any good. We received a note back that said “Why don’t you **** off nobody likes you.” We decided that once the snow was gone, we’d build a fence, because we had enough and bylaw and rcmp weren’t interested or able to help, simply telling us to be good neighbors. We have TRIED.

Putting up the cameras is a great idea.

We installed surveillance cameras, one that runs down the side of our house and catches their driveway, which is visible to the street. We blacked out the areas where their kitchen windows are out of courtesy, even though we couldn’t really see inside the house anyways.

This could be considered vandalism.

They started flipping the bird to the camera. Every. Single. Day. For two years. We built that fence that ran down the entire length of our property. They kept running into it, leaning heavy items against it, pulling and pushing against it, causing it to lean slightly.

Why haven’t they called the cops?

We did nothing, since it was still intact and still sturdy. He threw garbage over the fence one day. We had a dog that would eat the dumbest stuff, and we were worried he’d cause her health issues, so we talked to them over the fence. The wife said that her husband wouldn’t do that, even though we had a clear shot of him doing it on surveillance.

What threat do they think was made?

She demanded we remove the camera, and we declined since it was installed to keep tabs on the stuff they were doing to our property. She insisted we were lying (again, surveillance to prove otherwise). The next morning we had a threatening note left in our mailbox calling us vulgar names, and then an RCMP officer showed up to talk to us about the threat we made to the neighbor.

Good, the police seem to want to help.

We explained our version, offered them the surveillance footage of both the garbage being tossed over the fence and the conversation that took place after. They reviewed it and decided to read the neighbors the riot act and to stop untoward behaviors against us. So on. And on.

I would think that the insurance company would pursue damages against the neighbor if there is video proof.

Last year we have him on camera pouring antifreeze into our diesel fuel tank. RCMP were called. They knew he did it. They wanted to act on it. The crown prosecutor said no, because their case load was too busy. Yes, the truck was wrecked. Sure, we got insurance, but we are out the deductible and the long term damages that aren’t obvious when something like this first happens.

Just keep calling the police.

A few weeks later food was tossed into our yard from their backyard, and we were scared he was trying to poison our dog. More petty things. We were legit scared for our safety at this point, because we have had authorities involved frequently and most of them admit that they see our neighbor as a (real) psychopath, but they can’t do anything about it. (Can’t, or won’t….. 🤔).

Small claims court is free, at least in the US.

The landlords think we should have them over for coffee to see that they’d never do these things and that we are imagining it all. Seriously, what the actual heck….. We wanted to take them to court, but in speaking with our lawyer he did not feel confident that we would get enough to be worth the court costs.

Apparently, this took place during the COVID pandemic.

We decided to sell our house and get a restraining order against them. We filed. They made a counter claim and decided to fight the order. They threatened us. We persisted. We ended up agreeing to a mutual restraining order, which has been easy enough for us to follow. Things quieted down. Our house was listed. And now we wait- because covid has thrown a hitch in our plans of getting away from these people since real estate has slowed right down.

What is this guy’s problem?

We thought things settled, but they’ve recently started up again. Despite a “no watching or staring” clause in the order, he has been doing it frequently. Him and his buddies have been staring at us and our yard through the gap he created between the fence and garage. We fixed that gap so he can’t see as much. And then yesterday he swerved towards us on the road. RCMP can’t do anything again since it’s our word against the neighbor’s, despite the long standing history of him lying and causing problems.

How can a buyer of their house be just a rumor?

We are DONE. We just want to move. We have been packed and ready for months. Rumor has it that we have a buyer, but they have to sell their home first. We have taken the higher ground the entire time. We’ve taken measures to protect ourselves and our property. But it’s never enough. And now we want to hurt them in a way they feel it.

It is good that he is taking the high road.

But you know what. We won’t. Despite the title of this post. Because it won’t help matters, it will only cause a faster and worse escalation, and nothing will be solved. And someone may land either in jail or a graveyard. Instead, I’d love to hear what you’d do in this situation. Give my imagination some fun thoughts to have a laugh over.

He just wants some fantasy revenge ideas.

It’s taken more energy than I ever thought I had in order to keep my life together over this. I won’t actually follow through with anything, because a) why??? and b) cameras – not just ours, but they have one, the neighbors across the street have some, and who knows who else. So it’s just not worth the risk. So please. Give me some imaginative revenge candy to dream on.

I sure hope that he doesn’t actually follow through with any type of revenge, but it can be fun to think about.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who begins filming her neighbor’s dog barking when she refuses to bring it inside. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the people in the comments are recommending.

To be honest, they seem downright dangerous, but what can he do?

This commenter recommends taking legal action, which I agree with.

Keeping these reports is a good idea.

Fight fire with fire.

Is this something that has to be disclosed to a buyer?

This goes beyond a simple dispute with a neighbor. They seem very dangerous, and it is hard to believe that the police won’t get involved.

It is awful that it has gotten so bad that he has to move away. Hopefully, once he leaves, that will be the end of it, though I doubt it will be.