His Neighbors Kept Driving Over His Hedge — So He Replanted It With Metal Hidden Inside

Imagine having a hedge in front of your house, but your next door neighbors keep destroying it. Would you talk to them about it, rip it out, or try to prevent them from doing any more damage?

In this story, one family is in this exact situation, and the dad has an idea that ends up being really effective.

Let’s read all about it.

Dumb neighbours think there aren’t any consequences to destroying our hedge So this happened a few years ago. In front of my house there is a hedge which was previously owned by the city i live in. This hedge pretty big and expensive to maintain. Seen as it was expensive to maintain the city wanted to get rid of it. They gave the streets a two options: either turn the hedge into grass, or it was given to the nearest household (the one of my family) and they would have to maintain it from there on.

Agreeing with the neighbors was a big mistake.

Our neighbours really pushed us on taking responsibility of the hedge.(they were scared of people letting their dogs go there) So seen as their argument seemed logical my parents said ok to the offer. This is when the trouble started.

What is wrong with these neighbors?

The first two weeks where pretty good, i earned a few bucks cutting it with some shears. When i went to cut the hedge in the third week i noticed that on the side of my neighbours house i noticed the hedge had been ridden over with i presume what would be a car. My dad thought it would be a one time thing, well he was wrong. Our neighbours kept on destroying the hedge and would never aknowledge they were in the wrong, until one day they had nearly drivven over half of the hedge.

Dad was out for revenge.

My dad actually lost his marbles. He went to the construction store and bought about 7 sheets of 4 meter long metal plates. That weekend my dad and i spent about 4 hours bending the plates to fit in a good turn around the edge of the hedge. We then replanted the entire hedge wich took about 2 hours and placed the “metal fence” inside of the hedge and we went back inside and waited.

The neighbors were furious!

Litterally half a day later they wanted to get out of their driveway and they saw we had a hedge again, wich ofcourse was unacceptable. When they tried to drive it over again they got stuck on the metal wall. We did not notice it until our doorbell was rung aggresively. Me and my dad went to open the door and the first thing our neighbour did was shout “WHAT THE HECK JERK, WHAT THE HECK DID YOU DO TO MY CAR!?”

My dad calmly said: “Well slow down (neighbours name) i didn’t do anything to your car.”

They both asked good questions.

Neighbour: “WELL HOW THE HECK DID MY CAR GET STUCK ON YOUR HEDGE!?” My dad: “Well why was you car even in my hedge?” Neighbour: “well… YOU STILL BROKE IT IM FREAKING SUING YOU!” My dad: “Of course you will.” My dad slammed the door in his face and i could hear my neighbour still scream on the other side on the door. He ended up not suing us but he still hates us. The wall is still in the hedge and our neighbour still hates us. WORTH IT!

The neighbor was completely at fault. It sounds like the dad’s revenge was very effective.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Exactly!

This person has just one request.

It is confusing.

This person shares what they love about this story.

Another person shares their favorite part.

Don’t expect to destroy someone else’s property and get away with it.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →