HOA Residents Are Living in Total Fear After a Neighbor’s Light Display Escalated Into Full-Blown Stalking

Retirement communities have a reputation for being quiet, orderly places where nothing much happens beyond the occasional bingo night.

That reputation took a hit when one rude new neighbor moved in and decided his yard needed to look like a space station beacon, complete with 160 lights running 365 days a year, all in direct violation of the community’s relaxed HOA guidelines.

When longtime residents politely asked him to scale it back, not remove it entirely, his response was yelling, cursing, and threats.

Rather than backing down, he doubled the display, started singing and dancing in his yard at night while calling neighbors rude names, and followed people home who criticized his decor.

You’ll want to read on for the full chaos.

Neighbor may be crazy or just hates everyone… This is my parents’ neighbor in their retirement community. They have lived there full time for over five years and owned the house for three years before that and did the snowbird thing. So they have spent many years in the community and have lots of friends, and many of their friends have since joined them there.

But harmony in the community wouldn’t last.

A new person bought the house next door about nine months ago, and it has been nothing but trouble. He thinks his home needs to be a beacon for the space station. Last we counted there were 160 lights in his front yard (not strings on his house) and they are up 365 days a year. They accompany various other tacky yard decor to distract from him not taking care of his actual lawn, I suppose.

This neighbor’s behavior is strictly prohibited by the HOA, so the other residents try to reason with him.

No one else in the neighborhood (or city) is doing this. This goes against the HOA guidelines that he signed, etc. (before anyone freaks out, the HOA is pretty relaxed but keeps the homes nice). So the neighbors started by trying to nicely ask him to reduce, not remove, the decor.

But this neighbor was more for spite than reason.

His response every time was to yell, scream, curse, and threaten. So they stopped talking to him altogether. Now here is the “fun” bit. Since he has found out no one else likes his yard design, he has just decided to double it. His house literally looks like the Griswalds’.

Now he’s gone full-on supervillain.

In retaliation of opposing views, he now sings and dances in the front yard at night calling everyone his “AH” neighbors. He has followed people home who say his yard is not “pretty” and made the threat of “now I know where you live.”

Then he took things several steps further.

The last HOA meeting, anyone who spoke in opposition of him, he handed them a Cuban flag. And just last week he stalked my mother in his golf cart because she made the mistake of going on a walk without my father. She had to hide at a friend’s house and wait to be picked up. All while he tells them their behavior is “not very nice.”

This neighbors sounds like quite the handful.

What did Reddit have to say about this nightmarish neighbor?

The time has come to take home security more seriously.

In these kinds of situations, there’s safety in numbers.

A lawyer would definitely help speed things along.

But there’s a better idea no one else has mentioned yet.

The lights were never really the problem here, they were just the opening act for a much bigger pattern of behavior that’s since spiraled into something genuinely concerning.

Following residents home, threatening them with “now I know where you live,” and stalking someone in a golf cart are red flags for something that needs to be taken seriously by the HOA — and possibly local authorities.

This isn’t about lawn decor anymore.

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