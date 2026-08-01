Renter Had A Nightmare Experience With A Property Management Company—Now He’s Warning Others To Stay Away

It’s pretty incredible how some property management companies have such amazingly awful reputations, but they just keep on chugging along, making money without a care in the world.

Must be nice, huh?

Sure, some of the criticism is probably exaggerated, but some complaints are right on the money.

In today’s story, a person called out a particular management company, and they didn’t hold back one bit.

Let’s take a look at what they had to say.

DO NOT RENT FROM MYND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT! “Oh my god. I’ve been a renter for 7+ years, and have never experienced anything like this. I want to share this so that other people don’t fall victim. BELIEVE THE ONLINE REVIEWS, THEY REALLY ARE THAT BAD! I’m not even a renter through Mynd. I applied to one of their many properties in Indy on February 20. The property was okay, price was right, location was bad but we were willing to work through it.

It didn’t get off to a good start.

Right off the bat, our tour went poorly and the lockbox code they gave us was incorrect. We missed our scheduled window due to this, and had to call customer support which put us on a “brief” 20 minute hold where we sat in the driveway at their mercy before giving us the correct code. We went inside, the house wasn’t super clean but it was decent. We decided to apply because the rental rate was about $100 cheaper than competing properties, and the pet fees lower.

That’s a lot of money for an application…

We apply. We pay $65/each, pet screening of $25 per pet (x3), total $205 to apply. Non refundable. Then, we get an email stating our application was not correct, and they need bank statements, even though our application had them and was complete. We send them via email. Nothing. For 4 days. Then, we get another email stating they need our bank statements. I emailed them back, forwarding the email again with the statements attached. NOTHING. FOR 3 MORE DAYS.

Finally, it seemed like there was progress.

I finally call them, and they tell me I am actually approved for the property, and they are waiting for me to submit my deposit. Wow, great! I pay the deposit, $1,590 with fees. They now have $1,795 of my money. NOTHING. FOR 2 MORE DAYS. They finally email me saying they want to do a call with me at 10 AM on that upcoming Sunday. Cool, we are finally getting somewhere.

This is very unprofessional…

I clear out my morning and we anxiously wait. 12:00 rolls around, no call. 12:45, no call. At 1:00, I send an email stating I want a full refund and to back out due to their bad management and practices. 2 minutes later, they email me back apologizing and saying they will call me in 1 hour and they want to make this right. They call me 1 hour later, and tell me they have received my deposit and we are ready to move-in. Only issue, they changed my move in date.

What?!?!

They say they can no longer approve me for March 18, they need me to move in by March 9 or the application will be forfeited because someone applied after us for March 9. EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE ALREADY BEEN COMPLETELY APPROVED AND PAID OUR DEPOSIT AND FEES. I tell them there is absolutely no way I can move from my current place with that short of notice. They inform me the maximum they will refund me is $1,300 of my deposit, because I backed out of the lease and cost them money.

This is ridiculous!

After arguing back and forth, they are unwavering and refuse to refund any additional fees or the full deposit. They keep almost $400 of my money due to their bad practices. She says refund may take up to 5-7 days. IT’S BEEN 9 DAYS, NO REFUND, AND WE DON’T HAVE MONEY TO GET OTHER HOUSING SECURED. WE ARE OUT OF LUCK. DO NOT GIVE THIS TERRIBLE COMPANY ANY MONEY!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

And this person didn’t hold back.

It’s amazing that some of these companies are able to stay in business, don’t you think?

I sure do!

Ugh, this sounds rough…

It sounds like people need to avoid this company at all costs…