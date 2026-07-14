How a Bully’s Threat to Tell the Manager Backfired Into a Complete Career Reckoning

Pranks at work can be fun, but when they go to far, people can get really upset and it can impact the job.

What would you do if a coworker was making fun of you and how you might react to a prank, so you refused to help her with a work assignment, and now the coworker is saying that you’re making it a hostile work environment?

That is what is happening to the young woman in this story, so she is thinking about going to the manager first to explain the prank and why she is upset.

Personally, I think she should just let the issue go. The office engages in these pranks, so you can’t get too upset. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

WIBTA if I tell my manager about a joke a coworker said about me? I’m 24F and have been working in this company for two years and in the youngest person in the office by a lot.

Some people just like to be left alone.

One of my coworkers “Jane” (50sF) is more quiet, she snaps very easily and she calls herself a “no nonsense person”. I’m close with the rest of my coworkers, we make each other laugh and sometimes mess with each other. But Jane never does and we accept that.

It is great that they can get along so well.

I try to get along with everyone. One time I brought cookies and found out she’s vegan, so the next time I brought cookies I made her special vegan cookies, so she wasn’t excluded and looked genuinely grateful I did that for her. A few months ago she took one of my clients, so I sat with her to explain everything and from time to time she comes to my desk to ask for help.

It is good that they can be professional with each other.

She has never been mean or disrespectful to me personally, but I do know she can be difficult and mean. So, on Monday I worked from home and forget my scarf on the office.

Wow, Jane is mean.

When I come back on Tuesday (Jane’s work from home day) my coworkers tell me that they were going to prank me by hiding the scarf, I just laugh it off. But then they say that Jane said “I bet she’s going to cry when she can’t find the scarf. Take a photo of her when she’s crying and send it to me.”

Some people just cry easily.

She was laughing with everyone. I admit I’m a sensitive person. I burst into tears once on the office when my dad called me that my grandma was rushed to the hospital and I get glass eyed when clients yell at me. But I didn’t like her “joke” at all.

Is it her job to help in this way?

Yesterday she called me for help with a client and I snapped and said, “I think I’ve helped you enough, you can do it by yourself.” She told me I was making a hostile work environment and if she messes it up, she will tell our manager.

This whole office needs to grow up.

I’ve thought about telling all this to our manager, but I don’t want to be even more hostile. Would it be out of line if I talk to him about the joke? WIBTA?

Joking around at work can be fine, but sometimes things go too far. If you can’t take the pranks, you need to stay out of them.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who has the perfect response to her boss insisting all overtime be pre-approved.. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This commenter says everyone is acting poorly.

The manager will not be happy about any of this.

Here is a commenter who makes a good point.

I agree with this commenter.

This commenter says that everyone is out of line in this story.

This whole office needs to grow up. They are all acting unprofessionally, and I have a feeling the manager will be upset.

Having fun at work is one thing, but playing mean pranks is another. They need to step back and focus on work.