How a Cab Driver’s Defiant Revenge Campaign Backfired Into an Instant Corporate Termination

Imagine traveling on business to another country, and the cab driver who picks you up is anything but nice. He doesn’t care that your flight was delayed or that you couldn’t answer your phone while in customs. He blames you personally for how long he had to wait and how much airport parking costs.

What would you do? Would you defend yourself, stay quiet and count the seconds until you arrive at your destination, or write a review of the interaction?

In this story, one business traveler was in this situation, but it didn’t stop when he arrived at his destination. The driver called him back and even sent him a text, still ranting.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

America is indeed a lawful country… which is exactly why you’re fired and no more icicle money for you. Traveled to the States on a business trip last year, it was a long haul, a total of 20 hours including layover at Tokyo. Quite tired by the time I got off the plane. The driver that was supposed to pick me up as part of the hotel package went on a clockwork countdown, sending me messages about “your plane landed. If you don’t come out in 1 hour I’m entitled to leave” and bombarded me with texts and phone calls. I’m not allowed to answer calls at immigration, so I didn’t pick up. But I didn’t reply him with a text message. After picking me up, he went on a rant about “he had to wait for my flight to arrive for 2 hours (btw my flight was on time), the parking lot is a freaking daylight robbery, I’m wrong for not getting out earlier (I was late) and this entire trip will not even give him enough money to buy an icicle.”

The driver sounds awful!

He even had the guts to lecture me “a new immigrant like yourself should always play by the local rules. This ain’t your country anymore, we do things differently here.“ This went on for the entire trip. I was hungry, I was tired, I was annoyed… I tried to stop the conversation by giving no reply, but he’ll force me a reply by directly addressing me… To say I was mad is an understatement.

It didn’t end when the trip was over.

First thing I did when I left the city 2 days later was giving him a 3 out 10 review on the website. 3 star for actually completing the trip. Didn’t give him a bad review on that same day, because I figured he’s a bit psychotic and I don’t want him to show up at my hotel lobby with an assault rifle or something. Next day, I got a call from an unknown number. First thing he said after I picked up, which if we translate it into English, would be: “I hurt your mother.” “Who’s this?” I was puzzled, also clueless (forgot about the whole incident already)

The driver needs to look in the mirror. He seems to be the one without ethics.

“Who’s this? I’ll tell you who this is you little jerk.“ I hung up, still quite clueless who that was. About an hour later, I got a long text which translates to: “Due to your dishonesty and defaming speech, I have hired a lawyer to sue you, which will include late fees I was supposed to charge you on that day. You take care of yourself, America is a country of trust and honesty, not a place where a man without ethics like you can do whatever you please.”

His reply was well worded.

Okay, so it really was him after all. After a bit digging, I replied: “I don’t know who you are, I don’t know what your problems are. But if you’re raising concerns about past services you provided me, then please be minded, that the Consumer Fairness Act of 2016 under FTC protects my rights for a negative review. America is indeed a lawful country, something which I can attest to when I first arrived back in 2009. Also, please cease all verbal, written and indirect communication with me. Your action is now a form of harassment.” Then I took a screenshot of his text and sent it to the website.

He partially blames the cab company.

Several days later, they apologized and told me he’s not their direct employee but was hired by a local cab company. Nevertheless, they had him fired already. I was still kind of mad till this day, not because what he did, but because of the website’s negligence which allowed something like this to happen. Customer reviews were supposed to be anonymous and the drivers shouldn’t have my personal information after the closing of contract. My guess is that I was a bit specific on that review and his boss figured out who I was talking about and got mad at him, doing so unknowingly leaked who wrote review in the process (or he did it on purpose without think much about the consequences) but still, it shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Which is why I also stopped using the website’s cab service.

I would definitely never do business with that company again. I’m glad the driver got fired.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who has the perfect response to her boss insisting all overtime be pre-approved.. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a theory.

Another person thinks he did the right thing.

This person has a detailed theory about what happened.

Here’s a pretty likely scenario.

Was that the cab driver’s first day on the job, or was he just having a really bad day? His rant was awful. I can’t imagine that any passenger would put up with that. He definitely deserved to get fired. He might need mental help.