How a New Mother’s Routine Boundary Triggered a High-Stakes Fight With Her Own Husband

Family visits should bring comfort, not stress.

In this story, a woman struggled with her in-laws constantly visiting and overwhelming her young daughter.

Their behavior made the child upset, yet they insisted on visiting even more while barely interacting with her.

When she finally said no to another visit, her spouse accused her of being unreasonable.

Is it right for her to say no this time? Check out the full details below.

AITA for not wanting my in-laws over every weekend to see my daughter? My in-laws have always been very overbearing people. They definitely have an extremely codependent relationship with my husband. They do not have much going on in their own lives. Our daughter is their first and only grandchild.

This woman’s daughter often gets worked up when her in-laws are present.

For whatever reason, my daughter gets very worked up whenever they are around. She will not let me put her down. She cries for at least 15 minutes every time they come over. She definitely has a little bit of stranger danger. However, it is nothing that she does not get over in minutes with most people. I think they were just too overwhelming for her. The list goes on.

Her in-laws decided to visit every weekend.

To give you an example, my mother-in-law would get right in her face. She would touch her while we were still walking into the house. My daughter would still be in the car seat. Since she gets very upset now whenever they come over, they think they need to see her more. They believe this will help her get over it. However, they have done a total 180. They do not interact with her at all. They think it will make her cry.

But they do not interact with her baby proactively.

So, now they expect to come visit every weekend. They do not interact with her. They leave as soon as she does warm up to them. They asked to see her again this weekend. I said no. My spouse thinks I am being ridiculous.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to refuse their visit.

My spouse usually works on Saturdays. I would like to spend our one day off together as a family. So, am I the jerk for wanting to set some boundaries around how often our in-laws visit? Or am I being ridiculous?

Different babies have different periods of adjustment with other people.

OP was simply trying to protect her child and her family time. She wants her baby to feel comfortable in their home.

Boundaries are clearly needed here, and her in-laws should be able to understand that she was only prioritizing her baby’s welfare and comfort.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person sides with OP.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s some useful advice.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Too many visits can spoil the welcome.