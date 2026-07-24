Landlord Trouble: Renter Says Complaints About Noisy Neighbors Go Nowhere

Imagine living in an apartment next to a family with kids. What would you do if you were working from home and the kids next door seem to be having a competition to see who could be the loudest? I’m not saying they’re really competing to see who’s the loudest. It just feels that way because they are so crazy loud.

In this story, one renter is venting about this exact situation. They seem to feel like the situation is pretty hopeless since the landlord isn’t helpful at all.

Is there anything they can do besides move?

Let’s read the whole story.

The worst combination of a NFH and a lazy landlord Person in an apartment here with the NFH who has screaming kids. In this edition of people will never change, my NFH’s children have now found the game of “Slamming Into Our Shared Wall Over and Over Again”.

The kids do sound like they’re pretty loud and annoying.

I swear every time you try to stop one of their bad behaviors they come up with another one. I am so nervous every time I work from home or I’m in a call one of these kids are going to start screaming or wailing.

It’s the worst of permissive parenting, they’re physically there to watch the kids but the kids are trapped to play with all their toys (bikes, scooters, whatever you name it) in our tiny apartment yard.

The kids aren’t the only problem.

I’ve also started smelling cigarette smoke again and our building is nonsmoking (the original cause for our bad blood) and I’m sure my landlord is sick of hearing from me just as much as I’m sick of having to try and get him to fix things. I’m just wondering if it’s just me that is bothered so much by all of this. I know I’m not a perfect neighbor by any means but I’m generally aware of how much noise I make and when I make it.

The landlord sounds lazy.

There’s so much other things that I would have been fine overlooking if it were isolated to just one or two things but they keep finding new ways to be a nuisance. I’m so sick of them doing whatever they want and the landlord being lazy as heck. I remember when I first moved in he was on top of things but now it’s so difficult to get a hold of him. I’m trying my best to ignore them and just coexist until I can leave but dammit they are not making it easy.

I wonder why the landlord isn’t doing anything about the neighbors. It’s interesting that it sounds like he used to be on top of things but now OP can’t even get ahold of him. I hope everything’s okay.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some advice.

Another person agrees that is sounds awful.

This person shares what they said to their landlord.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

Maybe headphones would help.

Along with the headphones suggestion, I’d also suggest not just having noise canceling headphones but also playing some sort of music through the headphones as well. It could be something calming, or it could be an upbeat song. Whatever will make OP feel less stressed out.

It sounds like OP plans to move eventually. Hopefully, the next place has better neighbors.

Nobody likes noise pollution.

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