New Neighbors Complained About What They Saw Through His Window—He Refused to Adjust

When you live in a rural area without anyone around, there is no need to put up curtains or worry that people may see inside your house. When people move in close by, however, it becomes a priority.

What would you do if you were used to sleeping and getting ready in the buff because nobody lived nearby, but now a new home was built next door, and they can see right in your window?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and the neighbors came over to complain. He made some adjustments, but apparently it isn’t enough, as the neighbor is now threatening to call the cops.

Personally, I think that he needs to get some blinds and become more private. Read through the full details, and see if you agree.

AITA for continuing to sleep in the buff despite my neighbors being able to see into my bedroom? So, I’m a 28 year old dude and have been living in my house for a few years now.

One of the main reasons I chose this place was because my bedroom faced east, allowing me to wake up to the morning sunlight. Most mornings I wake up before my alarm goes off just because the sunlight coming through the window waking me up.

All good things come to an end, I suppose.

There used to be a treeline that provided a natural barrier between my house and any potential neighbors, so I never saw the need for curtains or blinds along with they are expensive for the nice ones. Recently my neighborhood expanded and most of the treeline my bedroom was facing was cut down to build new houses. So boom, then there’s a house was built right across from mine, and their window has a clear view into my bedroom.

I’ve always been comfortable sleeping without clothes, and it wasn’t an issue when there were no neighbors around. But not long after the people moved in, the father from the house came over to my house and pretty much told me to stop being unclothed in front of my windows since his family can see inside my bedroom.

Maybe the neighbor could have been nicer, but being more careful is the right thing to do.

He wasn’t nice about it. But, he wasn’t mean either just matter of factly like he gave me an order a fully expected it to be done like I was his kid or his employee. I was somewhat surprised, but understood his concern, so I made an effort to be more mindful when in view of the window.

I stopped cleaning and making my bed before getting dressed. I’d hop out of bed walk into my closet and at least put on shorts then go about my morning chores. That being said, I still sleep without clothing, and I occasionally end up being visible to the neighbors for a brief moment after waking up.

Maybe he should get some blinds.

The father came over again, leading to an argument between us. I told him I was trying my best to be considerate, but there’s only so much I can do and that it’s my house and I’m not changing my lifestyle because they moved in. He threatened to call the police and said I was being a “menace to the neighborhood” whatever the heck that means.

So, am I in the wrong for continuing to sleep in the buff even though my neighbors can see into my bedroom? AITA?

I really think that he should take more care not to be seen, especially if his neighbor has a family with kids. It isn’t an unreasonable request at all.

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Let’s take a look at the comments and see what other people have to say.

There are laws in place about this. He should check into them.

No need to escalate the issue.

This commenter makes a good point.

A window cling could fix this issue.

The neighbors should definitely put blinds up.

It isn’t that hard to keep himself out of sight; why won’t he do it? Of course, his neighbors should also be doing their part by putting up their own blinds and not looking toward his window.

I don’t quite understand why he has such a problem with being a little more modest, though. There are lots of ways to obscure what the neighbors can see without blocking his view of the sunrise.