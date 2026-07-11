Man Says His Brother’s New Relationship Has Changed Family Gatherings in a Way He Didn’t Expect

Everybody reacts differently when someone they’re close to starts dating someone new.

Some people are happy about it, some aren’t, some are indifferent, and some…just find it annoying.

That’s especially true when a person brings their new partner EVERYWHERE ALL THE TIME.

Yeah, it can get a bit old!

The man who wrote this story didn’t hold back as he described how the situation with his brother and his brother’s new girlfriend is getting on his nerves.

Is he being a jerk?

Let’s take a look!

WIBTA if I asked my brother to stop bringing his girlfriend to family events? “My brother (M20) and I (M25) are both living with our mother and stepfather for the summer; he’s between semesters of undergrad, I’m starting grad school in the fall. My brother has a girlfriend (F19), who he started dating in March; it is currently June. They have been together for a little more than 3 months. He spends a **vast** amount of his free time with her, and seems to like her quite a bit; she is a nice person, and my issue is not with her. I’ve been living in a different state since I started undergrad in 2019, so I’ve missed a lot of time with family.

He’s over it…

My brother has, thus far in this summer, brought his girlfriend to: – Our half-brother’s 11th birthday party in May; just family there. – Hanging out with our paternal grandparents a few weeks ago – Now, as I’m typing this, his girlfriend is coming with us to get lunch, see a movie, and hang out with our dad–who I have not seen since Christmas–on Father’s Day. Now, I’m fully willing to believe that I may simply be a cranky jerk, hence the desire for a reality check.

Is he acting like a jerk…?

I would like to believe that my gripe is with my brother’s conduct (and the post is about him and I, not him and her or her and I), and not the girlfriend, who is pretty nice.

However; spending all day (when you’re both off work) with your girlfriend is one thing. Bringing this person to every family gathering is irksome to me. WIBTA for asking my brother to stop bringing his girlfriend to every time we get together with family?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s being a jerk.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual asked some questions.

Well, it sounds like the readers have spoken!

And most people thinks he needs to back off and leave it alone.

I agree! Let it play out and just mind your own business.

This guy is tired of seeing his brother’s new girlfriend constantly…